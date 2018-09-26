Win a tablet: Vikerraadio's European Day of Languages quiz

26 September is the European Day of Languages. On this occasion, ERR's Vikerraadio along with the Representation of the European Commission in Estonia have put together a radio quiz.

The main prize is a tablet, and the quiz works as follows:

Go to Vikerraadio's quiz page Listen to the song "Frère Jacques" aka "Brother John" in 14 of the EU's official languages Tick the box with the language you think it is At the bottom of the page, leave your name and contacts

The songs are sung by the children of the Tallinn European School led by teacher Ivi Rausi.

You can send in your answers until 16.00 EEST. There will be a draw for the main prize among all those who submitted the correct answers.

The winner will be announced on Vikerraadio at 17.15 EEST on Wednesday.

If you don't win the tablet, but guessed correctly, you can still win a bookshop gift voucher. Have a look at the quiz now!