Ratas to speak at European Parliament plenary session

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) is travelling to Strasbourg on Wednesday to participate in the European Parliament's plenary session and discuss the future of Europe with its members.

According to a press release, the prime minister's speech will concentrate on the importance of unity within the European Union as well as the EU's influence on the global economy, the need to enhance internal and external security and the fight against populism.

"The European Union cannot assume that its values and interests are self-evidently protected. We must stand up for them together, because the impact we can have on the rest of the world is important for our future," Ratas was quoted as saying. The European Union needs to actively defend its citizens and member states, but also to stand up for itself, he added.

Ratas is meeting with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, after which he is giving a speech.

Following the speech is a debate that also involves the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

Meetings are also scheduled with the chairman of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats' group, Udo Bullmann; chairman of the European People's Party group, Manfred Weber; chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe group, Guy Verhofstadt; and Ska Keller and Philippe Lamberts, the co-chairmen of the Greens/European Free Alliance group.

