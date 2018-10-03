news

Ratas to speak at European Parliament plenary session ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Ratas in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, January 2018.
Ratas in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, January 2018. Source: ERR
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) is travelling to Strasbourg on Wednesday to participate in the European Parliament's plenary session and discuss the future of Europe with its members.

According to a press release, the prime minister's speech will concentrate on the importance of unity within the European Union as well as the EU's influence on the global economy, the need to enhance internal and external security and the fight against populism.

"The European Union cannot assume that its values and interests are self-evidently protected. We must stand up for them together, because the impact we can have on the rest of the world is important for our future," Ratas was quoted as saying. The European Union needs to actively defend its citizens and member states, but also to stand up for itself, he added.

Ratas is meeting with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, after which he is giving a speech.

Following the speech is a debate that also involves the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

Meetings are also scheduled with the chairman of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats' group, Udo Bullmann; chairman of the European People's Party group, Manfred Weber; chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe group, Guy Verhofstadt; and Ska Keller and Philippe Lamberts, the co-chairmen of the Greens/European Free Alliance group.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

jüri rataseuropean parliament


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:36

Ratas to speak at European Parliament plenary session

02.10

Rescue Board wants additional €500,000 to cover summer fire expenses

02.10

Parliament to distribute €30 million in protection money this year

02.10

Tallinn transport auditor forced to resign over existing criminal record

02.10

Weather Service: First snow expected for late October

02.10

Health fund reporting misleading number of specialist contracts signed

02.10

Kontaveit achieves new record ranking, advances to third round in Beijing

02.10

Spanish pilot behind accidental missile launch receives minimal penalty

FEATURE
BUSINESS
10:46

Business paper names TransferWise founders richest Estonians

02.10

Eesti Gaas orders 6,000-cubic-metre LNG barge

02.10

Tallinn transport auditor forced to resign over existing criminal record

02.10

Eesti Energia redeems €152 million in bonds

02.10

Ex-Nordica executives found new company

01.10

Nordica to discontinue flights to Gothenburg, Kiev Zhuliany

01.10

Ilves on money laundering scandal: Estonia convenient bad guy for Danske

01.10

Estonia's unemployment rate below EU average

Opinion
19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

Culture
2019 Elections
EKRE chairman Mart Helme, with son Martin Helme in the foreground, at the presentation of EKRE's economic programme. 3 October 2018.

EKRE introduces economic plan: Borrow billions, reduce taxes

Ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu elections next March, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is promising they would take out billions of euros in loans in order to reduce people's tax burdens as well as build more four-lane highways and a bridge to Saaremaa.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
17:34

Estonian Orthodox Church condemns Ukraine's plan for independnt church

17:10

Tallink September passenger numbers up 0.9% on year

16:38

EKRE introduces economic plan: Borrow billions, reduce taxes

15:35

Ratas to European Parliament: Feeling of unity crucial to future of EU

14:27

Estonia 100 committee: Centennial has reached Estonian people

13:42

150 new cases of HIV diagnosed in Estonia so far this year

12:49

Saaremaa residents recall Estonia's first collective farm with tenderness

12:10

Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

11:57

Finnish digital prescriptions to become valid in Estonia in December

11:10

Elering: New LNG fuel barge unlikely to directly affect domestic gas market

10:46

Business paper names TransferWise founders richest Estonians

10:30

Reinsalu: EU prosecutor should investigate cross-border money laundering

09:33

Estonian, Finnish parliaments holding joint seminar to celebrate centenary

08:36

Ratas to speak at European Parliament plenary session

02.10

Rescue Board wants additional €500,000 to cover summer fire expenses

02.10

Parliament to distribute €30 million in protection money this year

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

02.10

Eesti Gaas orders 6,000-cubic-metre LNG barge

02.10

Gallery: Music Awards held at Tallinn Airport on International Music Day

02.10

Tallinn transport auditor forced to resign over existing criminal record

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: