Riigikogu board endorses changes to committee lineups

The Board of the Riigikogu on Tuesday approved changes to the lineups of four Riigikogu committees.

The board confirmed Maire Aunaste's departure from the Foreign Affairs Committee as well as her joining of the Social Affairs Committee.

It also confirmed the departure of Mart Nutt from the Constitutional Committee and his joining the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Likewise confirmed were the departure of Marko Mihkelson from the European Union Affairs Committee and Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubitsa's joining of the same.

The Riigikogu has 11 standing committees and six select committees.

