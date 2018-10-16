news

Riigikogu board endorses changes to committee lineups

MP Mart Nutt (Pro Patria).
MP Mart Nutt (Pro Patria). Source: (Liis Treimann/Postimees/Scanpix)
The Board of the Riigikogu on Tuesday approved changes to the lineups of four Riigikogu committees.

The board confirmed Maire Aunaste's departure from the Foreign Affairs Committee as well as her joining of the Social Affairs Committee.

It also confirmed the departure of Mart Nutt from the Constitutional Committee and his joining the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Likewise confirmed were the departure of Marko Mihkelson from the European Union Affairs Committee and Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubitsa's joining of the same.

The Riigikogu has 11 standing committees and six select committees.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Mart Saarso was a candidate for, and elected as, the party's number two spot in Estonia's western counties.

Moonika Helme, not Saarso, EKRE's top candidate in western counties

Despite losing in the party's internal elections to Mart Saarso, Tallinn City Council member Moonika Helme will head into the 2019 Riigikogu elections as the top Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) candidate in the electoral district of Lääne, Hiiu and Saare Counties.

