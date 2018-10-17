Conscript dies following sudden serious illness

A conscript from the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) died in hospital on Tuesday following a sudden serious illness.

On Monday evening, the conscript had complained of difficulty breathing after going to the gym. An ambulance was called and they were transported to Rakvere Hospital.

A day later, the conscript died of a sudden serious illness at North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH).

A memorial formation was held in their honour at Tapa Army Base on Tuesday night. The conscript's family has been notified.

The EDF expressed their condolences to the conscript's family, friends and fellow soldiers.

The conscript had entered conscription service this July.

