Conscript dies following sudden serious illness

The 1st Infantry Brigade at a formation this summer.
The 1st Infantry Brigade at a formation this summer. Source: mil.ee
A conscript from the 1st Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) died in hospital on Tuesday following a sudden serious illness.

On Monday evening, the conscript had complained of difficulty breathing after going to the gym. An ambulance was called and they were transported to Rakvere Hospital.

A day later, the conscript died of a sudden serious illness at North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH).

A memorial formation was held in their honour at Tapa Army Base on Tuesday night. The conscript's family has been notified.

The EDF expressed their condolences to the conscript's family, friends and fellow soldiers.

The conscript had entered conscription service this July.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian defence forcesconscript servicedeaths


While leading politicians of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) continue to cultivate xenophobic policy, the party's voters are members of Estonian society, which is why cooperation with the party cannot be ruled out, said Raimond Kaljulaid (Centre) in a live interview on ERR's online broadcast Otse uudistemajast.

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

