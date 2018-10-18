Third child in Kakumäe family dies in hospital following gas leak

The third and youngest child of the family that lost a seven-year-old and a four-year-old child to gas poisoning in their home in the Kakumäe neighbourhood of Tallinn's Haabersti District on Saturday died in hospital on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that Tallinn Children's Hospital informs that the third child who suffered in the gas accident died in hospital at 11:00 EEST today," a hospital spokesperson said. "We offer our deep condolences to the parents who lost three children."

The hospital also relayed the parents' plea for peace and privacy in this difficult time.

The bodies of two children, aged four and seven, were found by their parents in the family home in Kakumäe at around 18:00 on Saturday. The family's third child, aged two, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

While it is known that the children's death was caused by gas poisoning, authorities have not revealed whether the gas involved was methane leaking from the gas fittings of the building or carbon monoxide, daily Postimees said. A criminal investigation is underway.

