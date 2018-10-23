Swedbank, LHV both see third quarter net profit rises

Swedbank Estonia earned a net profit of €148.6 million at the end of 2018's third quarter (Q3 2018), a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 19%. Another bank, the homegrown AS LHV Group, also enjoyed an increase in net consolidated profits, of 12.7% y-o-y to €6.2 million over the same period.

Swedbank

Swedbank said on Tuesday that its profit increase resulted from higher incomes, higher customer activity, credit recoveries and lower tax expenses.

Some of Swedbanks published figures (y-o-y) were:

Lending volumes, evident in all major portfolios including morgates and consumer finance, and driven by economic growth and wage increases: +8.5%.

Deposits increased +10.4% (largely from higher lending volumes).

Net interest income: +6.4%.

Net commission income: +4.7% (largely due to higher customer activity).

Revenue: -2% (€50.3 million).

LHV Pank.Source: (Martin Dremljuga/ERR)

LHV

Some of LHV's Q3 2018 y-o-y stats were:

Consolidated net profit: +12.7%.

Return on equity belonging to LHV shareholders: +15.9%.

Consolidated net loan portfolio: +5% (€812 million).

Consolidated deposits: +6% (€1.6 billion).

Volume of funds managed by LHV: +3% (€1.2 billion).

"In terms of growing activity of customers, but also the activities of LHV itself, the third quarter was significantly strong. Our business is growing. Over the three quarters of the year, more than 20,000 new customers joined LHV Bank. Several activity indicators, including salary receipts, number of customers with assets and payments, use of cards, acceptance of card payments and number of new investment contracts reached record levels in the third quarter," Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, said, adding that the quarterly profit of €6.2 million was positively influenced by income related to transaction advisory services of €0.7 million and negatively by specific allowances of €1.2 million.

LHV's credit portfolio remains strong, and together with growing volumes, interest income is also increasing, the bank says.

The difference between the two

One key difference between the two banks according to data released by the Bank of Estonia on Monday is that at year end 2015, LHV had a larger proportion of market share in its cross border payments, than its overall market share (7.1% as against 3.2% overall share). For Swedbank, this was reversed – the bank had an overall market share of 40% but a share in cross-border payments of 25.4%.

The Bank of Estonia had taken the decision to make an extraordinary release of data concerning individual banks during the period 2008-2015, during the period when Danske Bank Estonia, as well as now-defunct Versobank, had much larger market shares in cross-border payments than their overall share.

Versobank had its licence revoked in March this year at the request of the Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) due to suspect payments; Danske Bank Estonia has been at the centre of a money laundering scandal where as much as €200 billion is thought to have passed through the bank over roughly the same period, despite the FSA's repeated warnings to its Danish counterpart.

Danske and Versobank both exhibited much larger shares in cross-border payments, than their overall share, 2008-2015, according to the Bank of Estonia data; Danske's rising to as much as over 40% some years, despite its overall market share being barely 10%.

