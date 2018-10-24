news

Turkey wants Estonia to extradite members of outlawed religious movement

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Volkan Bozkır.
Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Volkan Bozkır. Source: Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/Reuters/Scanpix
According to Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Volkan Bozkır, Estonia is concealing terrorists from them.

In an interview with daily Postimees, Bozkır said that Estonia has some members of the organisation FETÖ (the outlawed Fethullah Gülen movement) that Turkey wants back, but he did not specify the exact number thereof.

"But we are asking your authorities why they won't extradite terrorists to a friendly country if all dossiers have been forwarded to them," he continued.

Bozkır claimed that many countries extradite them, such as Balkan countries, African countries and Asian countries. "And nobody is lynched," he added. "Nobody is treated badly."

He admitted nonetheless that not a single NATO or EU country will extradite anyone to Turkey.

According to Office of the Prosecutor General, however, they have not received any extradition requests.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General has not received a single extradition request from Turkey," spokesperson Kaarel Kallas told ERR on Wednesday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

