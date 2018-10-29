news

Estonia to switch to data-based decision-making

News
BNS
Director General of Statistics Estonia Mart Mägi.
Director General of Statistics Estonia Mart Mägi. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology Rene Tammist (SDE) and Statistics Estonia Director General Mart Mägi have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at improving the state's capability of analysing public data, as the application of data would allow for making better decisions in the public sector as well as make business processes more effective.

The government sector and the private sector are faced with the challenge of having to process ever increasing volumes of data and better evaluate the ongoing economic processes, spokespeople for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.

Up-to-date economic data are necessary for business operators to make business decisions. By better using data, the government sector could make better quality economic policy decisions and better direct the services of the state. 

"All state institutions of Estonia gather large amounts of data every day, yet we are lacking necessary analysis models for using them," Tammist said. "The goal of this cooperation between the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Statistics Estonia is to lay the foundation for the practical application of data both in the government as well as making it available for use by business operators. What matters is the possibility to use data in real time, not just in hindsight."

The ability to mine for data in real time concerns first and foremost the data accrued in the course of international trade and tax collection. The state will support this with €1.4 million over a three-year period. With the help of this assistance, Statistics Estonia will create a broader data mining capability in the state sector, aside from analysis models for economic data. 

Director General of Statistics Estonia Mart Mägi described the pilot project in data mining as an important step in establishing a data analytics network in Estonia, adding that he was glad that the project was to be carried out in collaboration between state institutions, private sector and researchers.   

In addition to data mining, a digital revolution in industry and construction as well as the expansion of the e-residency project stand in the focus of the ICT development programme launched last year. Among other things, the programme aims to bring 2,000 foreign IT specialists to Estonia and strengthen research and development activity in cyber security in Estonia. The program has a total budget of €28 million.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

