Electronic Communications tour to promote Estonian electronic music in UK ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
Taavi Tulev, alias HAPE.
Taavi Tulev, alias HAPE. Source: Evert Palmets
Culture

Next week, Estonian electronic artists Hüpnosaurus, HAPE, DJ Ilmajaam and Cubus Larvik will be going on a four-day tour across the UK, playing shows in London, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester from 15-18 November.

According to tour promoter Iti Teder, the goal of the project is to promote the visibility of Estonian electronic music on the international stage. The idea gained momentum as Ario Farahan, founder of the London-based label Astral Industries, wanted to introduce artists he'd seen in Estonia in England.

Viktor Vinogradov, stage name DJ Ilmajaam, has also been the resident DJ at the Welsh audiovisual festival Freerotation for years already. On the Electronic Communications tour, DJ Ilmajaam will be highlighting the diversity of Estonian alternative music, playing a wide spectrum of old and new vinyl alike.

Hüpnosaurus, a musical project of Estonian electronic luminary Aivar Tõnso dating back to shortly after the regaining of Estonian independence in 1991, will be making its debut in the British Isles on this tour. Together with Raul Saaremets, Tõnso shaped the face of local alternative dance music through the mid-1990s. Following a hiatus, Hüpnosaurus is now back, and will be playing new music in the UK that will include motifs from earlier work presented in a modern way.

Electronic artist, sound designer and recorder of nature sounds Taavi Tulev will be playing his own work exclusively under the live techno project HAPE. In his work, Tulev relies primarily on analog synthesisers, sequencers, sound effects, a drum machine as well as personal recordings of Estonian nature.

The tour's opening show will take place at London record store-cum-nightclub Rye Wax on Thursday, 15 November at 21:00, where Astral Industries boss Farahan will also make an appearance.

The second show, to be broadcast live, will take place at Fuse in Bradford, near Leeds, on Friday, 16 November at 18:30. The Estonian artists will also be joined in Bradford by local artists Dj %Username%, Lsd-licious and Chrononautz.

On Saturday, 17 November at 23:00, an Electronic Communications showcase will be held at Glasgow's Stereo within the framework of the Estonia Now festival. The event will be organised in cooperation with AJAY C, the resident DJ of Scottish techno brand Taikano.

The aforementioned artists will be joined by ambient duo Cubus Larvik (Hendrik Kaljujärv and Karl Saks). Cubus Larvik will be launching its album "State and Design," which is based on audio material from Saks' solo choreography production. Saks will also give a dance performance at Tramway.

The UK tour will close out with one last set at 17:00 on Sunday, 18 November in Manchester, at the historically important and culturally significant record store Eastern Bloc, which first opened its doors in 1985 and was at the time one of the only stores in England where one could buy dance music released abroad.

More info for each show available on Facebook: London, Bradford (Leeds), Glasgow, Manchester.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

musicestonians abroadukconcertsevents


Culture
