Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt resigns, leaving politics

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) is to give a press conference at 16:00 EET, where he will make an announcement. While the Ministry of the Interior declined to share what the announcement could be about, according to ERR's information, Anvelt is to resign as minister for health-related reasons.

Anvelt has also informed Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) of his decision.

This spring, Anvelt was hospitalised with pneumonia and a high fever, and he has been plagued with health issues since as well.

Whether or not his resignation will affect Anvelt's intention to run in the Riigikogu elections next March is not yet known. Anvelt was to be the Social Democratic Party's (SDE) top candidate in Ida-Viru County.

