Birgit Aasa: Researchers also have responsibilities on UN Compact discourse ({{commentsTotal}})

By Birgit Aasa
Birgit Aasa.
Birgit Aasa. Source: Personal collection
One neglected aspect of the UN Migration Compact controversy, which precipitated a government split last week, is public opinion and the interface with political discourse, particularly following the various experts who have argued on both sides. Birgit Aasa, lawyer and PhD student at the European University Institute in Florence, Italy takes a look at the debate, focussing on the onus on experts presenting themselves as such in being impartial, applying the scientific method, and not colouring statements with personal opinion.

Two versions of the truth have been presented to the public on this question. As a lawyer and academic this concerns me, as it highlights that dangerous recent trends in Europe and the wider world: the post-truth era, fake news and polarisation in society all leading to populism, as well as putting a new case on politicians, the media and academics' responsibilities in this new reality.

The healthy functioning of a democracy hinges on the availability of objective facts for the wider public and fact-based debates based on policies and societal values as set out in a particular society.

Who is responsible for these freely available facts and their objectivity and values, especially in the media, but also those engaging in debate via that media: scientists, experts, opinion leaders, politicians, as well as ordinary people.

The role of scientists in society

Scientists and experts hold responsibility in generating and influencing public opinion. Because of their education and presumed ability, we entrust researchers in dealing with or solving complex, real-life societal issues objectively, thoroughly and equitably, using the scientific method.

Trust is a social capital which simplifies how society functions - instead of controlling each and every fact separately which we often do when estimating every day people as well as politicians, we treat researchers as a priori truthful and objective. Such broad trust also entails the responsibility that researchers need in their activities, especially public ones.

One check and balance on is expressed in the Estonian scientists' code of ethics, where academics should maintain impartiality in conducting expert assessments; if a person feels unable or unwilling to sign up to the code, they should not pose as an expert.

Man is a political creature: we all embody some degree of political convictions and perceptions, and scientists are no different. However, the difference with researchers is that, at least when speaking publicly, he or she must either: (a) admit their political views and ensure that these do not affect the communication of facts to the public, as well as their conclusions and explanations of their expert judgement; or (b) publicly disclose their political or other biases and then express their opinion as a private individual (or opinion leader).

In this latter case, this would include mainstream political opinions that can either be accepted or rejected on a values basis; that is, the facts presented can be checked, but should not be taken as read.

Without this, their research is wide open to criticism. Scientists should not be permitted to present half truths, in other words.

Binding or non-binding?

How is it possible two diametrically opposed claims about the binding nature of the UN compact got fed to the public? The foreign ministry, backed by some legal experts claim it is binding, the justice minister backed by other legal experts says whilst it may not technically be binding, in practice its implementation and overseeing will be.

What is truth? As a lawyer, I would dare only to argue that truth, as in the case of complex social phenomena - international law is one of the most complicated social phenomena of all - , is somewhere in a no man's land and is encapsulated in the sentence: "The framework is not legally binding, but ...".

This is where researchers should enter public debate to clarify things to the public, comprehensively, and based in fact, not emotionally or ideologically, which would nudge them towards an answer in the affirmative [ie. that it is binding].

Granted, there is a theoretical, but very unlikely, possibility that the UN framework could in future become a norm in international law and customs, but the Estonian state has checks and balances at its disposal.

For me as a lawyer the question then arises as to what political affinity means and is it something relevant to the competence of a lawyer?

What are the applicable implementing mechanisms, and is there really a possibility that the Estonian state might lose its powers to formulate its own migration policy, against its will?

The above, however, were mostly absent from the discourse that happened last week. The public was given only half the truth – some chimera called 'international customary law', without any explanation of what exactly this represents, under what conditions and what options are open to the sovereign state.

People claimed that by acceding to the compact, the state would sacrifice some of its self-determination and sovereignty, or even that the compact will make migration a basic human right, leading to the legitimisation of illegal immigration and the right for people to settle in whatever country they choose.

I believe that all legal scholars have a moral responsibility right now to emphasise that these allegations are clearly false, and that the passage of a legally non-binding document into international customary law is by no means a simple and rapid process. In any case, the state has measures to opt out of enforcing its terms. This was the solution that [Tartu University Law Professor] Lauri Mälksoo actually proposed.

Including a legal exclusion declaration within the framework stating it is not legally binding was perhaps not the most refined or diplomatic of the proposed solutions. One provided by an expert might on the other hand be more analytical, rather than over-simplistic.

I believe the use of a ''consistent contradictory doctrine'' requires a prior and exhaustive analysis of the country's existing and new obligations within the context of the framework, and subsequent domestic political debate as to which aspects of the new obligations are genuinely unacceptable to the Estonian state and society.

Such an exercise would embrace public education and debate as well as the various political contours, since many of the political forces prone to right-wing populism get faced with specific legal obligations, making it likely that it would be then difficult to attribute to the compact what is not actually contained in it.

In the field of responsible communication, mistakes have been made and society polarised. Before the controversy, the government and the foreign ministry could have assessed, analysed and disclosed how the framework might be legally binding in the future, which obligations are already adhered to in Estonia and which not, and initiated a public debate based in fact and analysis.

Lawyers would then have been able to present their opinions in a more factual, more balanced way, explaining to the public the subject matter of their expertise fully, with examples. In particular, it would then have avoided presenting the ''truth'' about the political and ideological (often unproven) opinions and creating fear and polarisation in society. Or failing that, present your own biases as opinion, not fact.

Consequences

Scientists tend not to ''do politics'', especially where it concerns deeply value-based policies. They tend to be politically responsible during a democratic election. At the same time, the statements of scholars and legal experts both motivated and telegraphed the government's decision last week or, more precisely, the postponement of making that decision.

Through all of this, I worry whether the scientists, experts and politicians who have contributed to the discussion understand the greatest threat to the sovereignty of Estonia is not one of the UN migration compacts, nor legal or illegal migration itself, but the global tendency towards a unilateral world order rather than a multilateral world order.

Perhaps more overarching laws in place of international laws, agreements and alliances will result. Choosing simple solutions and short-term political self-interest over dealing systematically, analytically and factually with complex social and economic problems, in other words.

This all typifies the recent populist election victories and administrations, something which came home to roost in Estonia last week, at least in relation to its international reputation.

I am also concerned that all academics participating in the public debate need to understand their role in society and the importance of trust and the associated responsibilities. If researchers can no longer assume political impartiality, thoroughness and balance in the presentation of their expertise, then, in addition to the particular authority of the researcher, the credibility of all aspects of science can take a hit. For politicians and the media, there would then be no rational reason to trust researchers or for politicians to request their input.

If Estonian society loses the solid foundation of its academics' ability to distinguish between truth and non-truth, only uncertainty and endless relativism will remain – as per Jürgen Ligi: "The influence of the migration compact lies in the eyes of the beholder."

The discrediting of science brings with it the simplicity of the spread of unethical, pseudo-scientific theories and misconceptions. Unfortunately, in Estonia there is no more utopia for the time being

Editor: Andrew Whyte

