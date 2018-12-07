Buzzcocks front man dies in Estonia

Pete Shelley, front man with pioneering UK punk rock band The Buzzcocks, has died. Mr Shelley had been living in Estonia, and passed away from a heart attack on Thursday, The Buzzcocks management has announced, as reported by the BBC. He was 63.

Formed in Bolton near Manchester in 1976, The Buzzcocks enjoyed commercial success in the late 1970s with songs including ''Harmony in My Head'' and, most famously, "Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)". Pete Shelley was both lead singer and guitarist with the group.

The Buzzcocks were at the forefront of the punk movement, which revolutionised the music scene in Britain and beyond during the mid-late 1970s. Their contemporaries included The Clash, The Damned and The Sex Pistols.

Although the group disbanded in 1981, having failed to break the North American market, it reformed several times subsequently, with Mr Shelley remaining front man. The Buzzcocks' last tour was in 2016, when the band celebrated its 40th birthday. It also remained in the popular consciousness via the title of a long-running UK comedy-music quiz show, ''Never Mind the Buzzcocks''.

According to a Postimees article from 2013, Mr Shelley had recently moved to Tallinn and had an Estonian wife.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!