news

Buzzcocks front man dies in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Pete Shelley.
Pete Shelley. Source: Pearl Jam/The Buzzcocks
News

Pete Shelley, front man with pioneering UK punk rock band The Buzzcocks, has died. Mr Shelley had been living in Estonia, and passed away from a heart attack on Thursday, The Buzzcocks management has announced, as reported by the BBC. He was 63.

Formed in Bolton near Manchester in 1976, The Buzzcocks enjoyed commercial success in the late 1970s with songs including ''Harmony in My Head'' and, most famously, "Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)". Pete Shelley was both lead singer and guitarist with the group.

The Buzzcocks were at the forefront of the punk movement, which revolutionised the music scene in Britain and beyond during the mid-late 1970s. Their contemporaries included The Clash, The Damned and The Sex Pistols.

Although the group disbanded in 1981, having failed to break the North American market, it reformed several times subsequently, with Mr Shelley remaining front man. The Buzzcocks' last tour was in 2016, when the band celebrated its 40th birthday. It also remained in the popular consciousness via the title of a long-running UK comedy-music quiz show, ''Never Mind the Buzzcocks''.

According to a Postimees article from 2013, Mr Shelley had recently moved to Tallinn and had an Estonian wife.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

live music in estoniapete shelleybuzzcocksuk bands in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
09:13

MP reelected to European socialists' women's group

08:33

Buzzcocks front man dies in Estonia

06.12

Criminal investigation into major private health clinic

06.12

Work needed to make rail tunnel link to Helsinki a reality, says PM

06.12

European action plan against disinformation well received in Estonia

06.12

Court proceedings underway against dismissed Tartu university library chief

06.12

Former minister sees Centre-Reform coalition feasible in election prognosis

06.12

Sakala crew fined for smuggling contraband tobacco, liquor

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
06.12

October accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

05.12

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

05.12

Luminor to close down bank accounts of e-residents ignoring due diligence

04.12

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

04.12

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

04.12

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

04.12

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:03

Reform first party to publish full list of candidates for 2019 elections

16:04

Analysis: State made mistake in Rutto citizenship question in 2013

15:06

Estonia, Latvia targets of criticism by Lavrov at OSCE Ministerial Council

14:02

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

13:05

Third quarter job vacancies down 10% on year

11:57

Reform submits second resolution on Estonian-only education

10:55

Mart Saarso says disillusionment with Helmes reason for leaving EKRE

10:02

Energy and fuel costs behind much of inflation to November

09:13

MP reelected to European socialists' women's group

08:33

Buzzcocks front man dies in Estonia

06.12

Criminal investigation into major private health clinic

06.12

Work needed to make rail tunnel link to Helsinki a reality, says PM

06.12

European action plan against disinformation well received in Estonia

06.12

Court proceedings underway against dismissed Tartu university library chief

06.12

Former minister sees Centre-Reform coalition feasible in election prognosis

06.12

Sakala crew fined for smuggling contraband tobacco, liquor

06.12

Child allowance for children of conscripts to increase sixfold

06.12

Benin to develop data exchange platform based on Estonian model

06.12

PPA risk analysis: Influx of 3,000 foreigners would cause emergency

06.12

New EDF commander favours extending conscription for some fields

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: