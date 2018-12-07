news

MP reelected to European socialists' women's group ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
MP Marianne Mikko (SDE).
MP Marianne Mikko (SDE). Source: (Sotsiaaldemokraatlik Erakond)
News

The Party of European Socialists (PES) women's organisation, PES Women, has reelected Estonian MP Marianne Mikko (SDE) as board member.

The PES is a pan-European socially democratic party, with 191 seats in the European Parliament at present.

Ms Mikko, who was an MEP 2004-2009, has sat on the board of PES Women for the past 10 years, representing Estonia's Social Democratic Party (SDE) there.

"Marianne's reelection indicates that Estonia's voice is not only hear but taken into consideration in Europe," SDE chair Jevgeni Ossinovski said, following the meeting in Lisbon at which Ms Mikko was chosen.

Hungarian MEP Zita Gurmai (MSZP/PES) was reelected as president of PES Women at the same meeting.

Marianne Mikko will also serve as SDE's delegate to the PES congress in Lisbon, starting on Friday. A prerequisite for representatives of a member state to vote at the congress is that genders are represented equally at the delegation.

The PES Women website states it ''...promotes gender equality and women's representation both inside and outside the Party of European Socialists''.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

sdeeuropean parliamentmarianne mikkoestonia in the eueuropean parliamentary elections 2019pes


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
09:13

MP reelected to European socialists' women's group

08:33

Buzzcocks front man dies in Estonia

06.12

Criminal investigation into major private health clinic

06.12

Work needed to make rail tunnel link to Helsinki a reality, says PM

06.12

European action plan against disinformation well received in Estonia

06.12

Court proceedings underway against dismissed Tartu university library chief

06.12

Former minister sees Centre-Reform coalition feasible in election prognosis

06.12

Sakala crew fined for smuggling contraband tobacco, liquor

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
06.12

October accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

05.12

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

05.12

Luminor to close down bank accounts of e-residents ignoring due diligence

04.12

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

04.12

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

04.12

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

04.12

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:03

Reform first party to publish full list of candidates for 2019 elections

16:04

Analysis: State made mistake in Rutto citizenship question in 2013

15:06

Estonia, Latvia targets of criticism by Lavrov at OSCE Ministerial Council

14:02

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

13:05

Third quarter job vacancies down 10% on year

11:57

Reform submits second resolution on Estonian-only education

10:55

Mart Saarso says disillusionment with Helmes reason for leaving EKRE

10:02

Energy and fuel costs behind much of inflation to November

09:13

MP reelected to European socialists' women's group

08:33

Buzzcocks front man dies in Estonia

06.12

Criminal investigation into major private health clinic

06.12

Work needed to make rail tunnel link to Helsinki a reality, says PM

06.12

European action plan against disinformation well received in Estonia

06.12

Court proceedings underway against dismissed Tartu university library chief

06.12

Former minister sees Centre-Reform coalition feasible in election prognosis

06.12

Sakala crew fined for smuggling contraband tobacco, liquor

06.12

Child allowance for children of conscripts to increase sixfold

06.12

Benin to develop data exchange platform based on Estonian model

06.12

PPA risk analysis: Influx of 3,000 foreigners would cause emergency

06.12

New EDF commander favours extending conscription for some fields

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: