Man killed in Kuressaare, police arrest two

Police arrested two local men in Kuressaare early on Saturday morning as suspects in stabbing and killing a 52-year-old man and attacking a 39-year-old man.

"The events got their start at around two o'clock last night when two drunk men attacked two other men in the course of an altercation that broke out in Kuressaare's city centre," Rainer Antsaar, chief of the Police and Border Guard Board's Saaremaa office, said through spokespeople on Saturday.

"According to tentative information, as the drunk men were moving around the city centre, the 33-year-old man attacked a 39-year-old man with a sharp item during an exchange of words that took place outside a bar," the police chief said.

The 39-year-old man sustained injuries.

The drunk duo then left the scene, smashing the window of a bar in a nearby street as they passed by. A further exchange of words and a fight then broke out between the two and a 52-year-old man, who had exited the building and confronted the suspects. In the course of the fight the 31-year-old man stabbed the 52-year-old with a knife. The man died on the scene. The attackers again fled.

The police brought in reinforcements from a neighbouring county and launched an extensive search.

Following tips from residents, the police arrested one of the suspects at a service station on Tallinn St, and the second suspect at an apartment in Karl Ojasoo St.

Both men were known to the police for earlier offences.

According to Antsaar, crimes of this magnitude are exceptional in the quiet island capital.

"We did our best to quickly identify and apprehend the alleged perpetrators. Although this will not bring the father who was killed back to life, we can confirm that the suspects are under arrest and being investigated," he added.

