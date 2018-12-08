news

Man killed in Kuressaare, police arrest two ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
The bar in Kuressaare where a 51-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday.
The bar in Kuressaare where a 51-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday. Source: Margus Muld
News

Police arrested two local men in Kuressaare early on Saturday morning as suspects in stabbing and killing a 52-year-old man and attacking a 39-year-old man.

"The events got their start at around two o'clock last night when two drunk men attacked two other men in the course of an altercation that broke out in Kuressaare's city centre," Rainer Antsaar, chief of the Police and Border Guard Board's Saaremaa office, said through spokespeople on Saturday.

"According to tentative information, as the drunk men were moving around the city centre, the 33-year-old man attacked a 39-year-old man with a sharp item during an exchange of words that took place outside a bar," the police chief said.

The 39-year-old man sustained injuries.

The drunk duo then left the scene, smashing the window of a bar in a nearby street as they passed by. A further exchange of words and a fight then broke out between the two and a 52-year-old man, who had exited the building and confronted the suspects. In the course of the fight the 31-year-old man stabbed the 52-year-old with a knife. The man died on the scene. The attackers again fled.

The police brought in reinforcements from a neighbouring county and launched an extensive search.

Following tips from residents, the police arrested one of the suspects at a service station on Tallinn St, and the second suspect at an apartment in Karl Ojasoo St.

Both men were known to the police for earlier offences.

According to Antsaar, crimes of this magnitude are exceptional in the quiet island capital.

"We did our best to quickly identify and apprehend the alleged perpetrators. Although this will not bring the father who was killed back to life, we can confirm that the suspects are under arrest and being investigated," he added.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

crimekuressaareestonian police and border guard boardhomicide


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
07.12

Reform submits second resolution on Estonian-only education

07.12

Mart Saarso says disillusionment with Helmes reason for leaving EKRE

07.12

Energy and fuel costs behind much of inflation to November

07.12

MP reelected to European socialists' women's group

07.12

Buzzcocks front man dies in Estonia

06.12

Criminal investigation into major private health clinic

06.12

Work needed to make rail tunnel link to Helsinki a reality, says PM

06.12

European action plan against disinformation well received in Estonia

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
06.12

October accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

05.12

Tax authority signs unique agreement with Airbnb

05.12

Luminor to close down bank accounts of e-residents ignoring due diligence

04.12

Lewis Machine & Tool Company wins automatic firearms contract

04.12

Tallink's November passenger numbers down 5.5% on year

04.12

R&D expenditure increasing, on course for 3% of GDP in 2020

04.12

Dubai company putting €100 million into Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

03.12

Enterprise Estonia to open office on US east coast in 2019

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
21:07

Day in the Life: Jaanek the ceramics sales manager

17:05

Presidents of Estonia, Senegal discuss cooperation

16:12

Man killed in Kuressaare, police arrest two

13:20

EKRE wants to hand signatures against UN Compact to prime minister

11:17

Survey: Reform, Centre to get half of European Parliament election votes

07.12

Reform first party to publish full list of candidates for 2019 elections

07.12

Analysis: State made mistake in Rutto citizenship question in 2013

07.12

Estonia, Latvia targets of criticism by Lavrov at OSCE Ministerial Council

07.12

Deutsche's link to Danske case bigger than previously reported

07.12

Third quarter job vacancies down 10% on year

07.12

Reform submits second resolution on Estonian-only education

07.12

Mart Saarso says disillusionment with Helmes reason for leaving EKRE

07.12

Energy and fuel costs behind much of inflation to November

07.12

MP reelected to European socialists' women's group

07.12

Buzzcocks front man dies in Estonia

06.12

Criminal investigation into major private health clinic

06.12

Work needed to make rail tunnel link to Helsinki a reality, says PM

06.12

European action plan against disinformation well received in Estonia

06.12

Court proceedings underway against dismissed Tartu university library chief

06.12

Former minister sees Centre-Reform coalition feasible in election prognosis

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: