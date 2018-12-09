news

Man stabbed to death in Kuressaare identified as rescue official ({{commentsTotal}})

At the scene of the stabbing in Kuressaare, 8 December 2018.
At the scene of the stabbing in Kuressaare, 8 December 2018. Source: Margus Muld
The victim stabbed to death outside a bar in Kuressaare in Saare County has been identified as a rescue official, authorities said on Saturday.

"Last night we suffered an extremely painful and unfair loss," director-general of the Rescue Board, Kuno Tammearu said in a press release. "A father, rescue official, friend, a good man, who dedicated much of his life to safety and security fell victim to a cruel act of violence as he attempted to put an end to a fight," Tammearu wrote.

He added that all of the Rescue Board's staff are directly affected by the tragic event.

The man was killed in the second of two knife attacks in Kuressaare that night perpetrated by two drunk men aged 31 and 33. Both suspects were apprehended by the Police and Border Guard Board's local unit as well as reinforcements called to Kuressaare after the incident occurred.

According to authorities, after attacking a man outside a local bar, the two suspects continued on through the city centre, smashing the window of a bar, and later attacking the Rescue Board official when he tried to intervene in a second fight.

The 52-year-old victim died on the scene. Both of the men arrested are known to the police for prior offences. The Office of the Prosecutor General announced on Saturday evening that they would file for an arrest warrant for the suspects still on Sunday.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

