news

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR News
Map of Estonian companies by location. The single most popular address sports 2,113 businesses.
Map of Estonian companies by location. The single most popular address sports 2,113 businesses. Source: Tanel Jairus/Eesti Avaandmete Portaal
Business

Based on research done by Open Knowledge Estonia using publicly accessible data of the commercial register, the Estonian media recently reported that there are several thousand companies registered to just a handful of addresses. While letterbox companies have long been a common phenomenon in tax havens around the world, they are a relatively recent issue in Estonia.

ERR's Estonian news outlined the situation earlier this month, writing that some 5,000 businesses are registered at just three Tallinn addresses.

At a closer look, all three locations also sport business service firms that offer a legal address as part of their packages. While one of the companies, LeapIn OÜ, mainly caters to the needs of e-residents, both Regus and 1Office, located in Tallinn's city centre, also offer this service to local companies.

Representative address for companies in remote or unpopular locations

The service became popular years ago and has thrived since the requirement of an initial capital payment upon the foundation of a company was abolished. It allows companies located either on the fringes of Estonia or in less desirable parts of town to get a representative address, such as the Tornimäe residential and office towers.

This means that the owner of a company previously located eg in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district can sign an agreement with a business service company over the use of their location. This may go further as well, including mail, phone and other services. The companies offering this typically also rent out office space and meeting rooms by the hour.

All their official contacts, for example on the company website, then refer to the popular and highly desirable location in the city centre.

Contact persons for e-residents, legal loophole

An Estonian e-resident does not by default need to name a contact person in Estonia. But if they decide to register a company here, they will need a domestic address as well.

To become a contact person, a local needs to pass checks by Estonia's anti money-laundering authority. As ERR's Estonian news wrote on Friday (link in Estonian), 178 companies and individuals have been granted this right.

E-residents who own Estonian businesses can also establish a base here without expressly selecting such a contact person, though this approach leads them into a legal grey area. As the owners of a company neither need to prove that they live here nor need to be physically present at any stage of setting up their business, there are cases in which ties are limited to a rented address as described earlier on in this article.

The Justice Ministry's Indrek Niklus explained to ERR that there are indeed companies who suggest to e-residents that they may lie and tell the authorities that they themselves are in fact in Estonia.

"Register yourself to our address, but we aren't your contact person. This isn't straight out illegal, but it isn't in the spirit of the law either, because it gives the state a false address of the e-resident, and we can't be sure what happens to the correspondence we send there," Niklus said.

The requirement that e-residents define a contact person for their business in Estonia is necessary, as otherwise the state would have to try and find them wherever in the world they may be located. Now, with contact persons clearly defined, any correspondence can be sent to the latter—and considered received once delivered.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

e-residencyletterbox companies


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
13.12

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

13.12

Party protection money: storm in a teacup or embarrassing anachronism?

13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Estonia 200 in no hurry to introduce party's top candidates

13.12

Riigikogu rejects dual citizenship bill

13.12

Ratings: Among Estonian-speakers, support for EKRE on path to rival Reform

13.12

Riigikogu adopts 2019 state budget

13.12

December ratings: Migration fight increases EKRE support, opposition

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

11.12

Estonian, Baltic farmers call for fair direct support in Brussels

10.12

November registered unemployment steady on year at 4.7%

10.12

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

10.12

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

Culture
2019 Elections
E-voting in Estonia.

Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

The State Electoral Committee will begin public testing of its online voting environment on Monday by allowing citizens to submit season's greetings and pick a gift using Estonia's e-voting platform. The campaign has become a tradition and typically precedes a general election by a few months.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:22

Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

15:32

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14:35

Kelly Sildaru wins again, this time at the Dew Tour

12:20

Madise: In many countries, people's fear of mass immigration underestimated

11:47

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

10:55

Council wants EU multiannual financial framework agreement by next autumn

09:53

Government decision ensures St. Nicholas' to remain museum, concert hall

08:56

Poll: Support for Ratas as prime minister high, for Kallas on upswing

13.12

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

13.12

Party protection money: storm in a teacup or embarrassing anachronism?

13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Estonia 200 in no hurry to introduce party's top candidates

13.12

Riigikogu rejects dual citizenship bill

13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Ratings: Among Estonian-speakers, support for EKRE on path to rival Reform

13.12

Riigikogu adopts 2019 state budget

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

13.12

December ratings: Migration fight increases EKRE support, opposition

12.12

Interview: Researcher on Faroese e-Government and the Estonian experience

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: