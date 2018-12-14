Christmas concert at ERR to reach audience of millions

The Christmas concert of the Liisi Koikson and Robert Jürjendal Trio, to take place in ERR's concert studio in Tallinn, will be shared across the European Broadcasting Union, reaching an audience of millions across public radio and TV stations in 15 countries.

Singer Liisi Koikson will perform ballads by guitarist and composer Robert Jürjendal as well as songs by Peter Gabriel and Virginia Astley. Koikson is backed up by Jürjendal's trio, also including trumpetist Aleksei Saks and percussionist Madis Metsamart.

The concert, called Valge Maa ("White Land"), will be recorded and forwarded by ERR's Klassikaraadio. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is picking it up as part of its Euroradio Christmas Music Day.

Beyond Estonia, the concert will be broadcast by public TV and radio stations in the United Kingdom (BBC), Finland (Yle), Austria (ORF), Spain (RTVE), Ireland (RTE), Germany (five different stations), Latvia (LR), Denmark (DR), Iceland (RUV), Romania (ROR), Bulgaria (BNR), Poland (PR), Greece (ERT) and Canada (CBC, SRC).

ERR News will broadcast the concert live starting 16.00 local time on Sunday.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!