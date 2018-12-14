Liisi Koikson and the Robert Jürjendal Trio's Christmas concert, to be held at ERR's concert studio in Tallinn beginning at 16:00 EET on Sunday, will also be recorded to be broadcast across the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), ultimately reaching a combined audience of millions across public radio and TV stations in 15 countries.

Singer Liisi Koikson will perform ballads by guitarist and composer Robert Jürjendal as well as songs by Peter Gabriel and Virginia Astley. Koikson is backed up the Robert Jürjendal Trio, which also includes trumpeter Aleksei Saks and percussionist Madis Metsamart.

The concert, called Valge maa ("White Land"), will be recorded and forwarded by ERR's Klassikaraadio, to be picked up by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as part of its Euroradio Christmas Music Day.

Beyond Estonia, the concert will be broadcast by public TV and radio stations in the United Kingdom (BBC), Finland (Yle), Austria (ORF), Spain (RTVE), Ireland (RTÉ), Germany (five different stations), Latvia (LR), Denmark (DR), Iceland (RUV), Romania (ROR), Bulgaria (BNR), Poland (PR), Greece (ERT) and Canada (CBC, SRC).

ERR News will broadcast the concert live beginning at 16:00 EET (9:00 EST).

"Valge maa" set list

Robert Jürjendal, "Mu päev algab"

Robert Jürjendal/InBoil, "Väike järv"

Robert Jürjendal/Signe Jürjendal, "Talvelaul"

Ryuichi Sakamoto/Virgina Astley, "Some Small Hope"

Peter Gabriel, "Bread and Wine"

Robert Jürjendal/Anzori Barkalaja, "Luhal"

Robert Jürjendal/Ivar Põllu "Sõbrale"

Aleksei Saks, "Missing a Fairytale"

Robert Jürjendal/Signe Jürjendal, "Nostalgia"

Robert Jürjendal/Signe Jürjendal, "Lõputu teekond"

Robert Jürjendal/Ellen Niit, "Lumi langeb"

traditional, arr. Robert Jürjendal, "Päev lõpeb nüüd"

