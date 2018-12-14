news

LIVE at 16:00: Liisi Koikson, Robert Jürjendal Trio Christmas concert ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR News
{{1544808060000 | amCalendar}}
singer Liisi Koikson.
singer Liisi Koikson. Source: Rene Jakobson
Culture

Liisi Koikson and the Robert Jürjendal Trio's Christmas concert, to be held at ERR's concert studio in Tallinn beginning at 16:00 EET on Sunday, will also be recorded to be broadcast across the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), ultimately reaching a combined audience of millions across public radio and TV stations in 15 countries.

Singer Liisi Koikson will perform ballads by guitarist and composer Robert Jürjendal as well as songs by Peter Gabriel and Virginia Astley. Koikson is backed up the Robert Jürjendal Trio, which also includes trumpeter Aleksei Saks and percussionist Madis Metsamart.

The concert, called Valge maa ("White Land"), will be recorded and forwarded by ERR's Klassikaraadio, to be picked up by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as part of its Euroradio Christmas Music Day.

Beyond Estonia, the concert will be broadcast by public TV and radio stations in the United Kingdom (BBC), Finland (Yle), Austria (ORF), Spain (RTVE), Ireland (RTÉ), Germany (five different stations), Latvia (LR), Denmark (DR), Iceland (RUV), Romania (ROR), Bulgaria (BNR), Poland (PR), Greece (ERT) and Canada (CBC, SRC).

ERR News will broadcast the concert live beginning at 16:00 EET (9:00 EST).

"Valge maa" set list

Robert Jürjendal, "Mu päev algab"
Robert Jürjendal/InBoil, "Väike järv"
Robert Jürjendal/Signe Jürjendal, "Talvelaul"
Ryuichi Sakamoto/Virgina Astley, "Some Small Hope"
Peter Gabriel, "Bread and Wine"
Robert Jürjendal/Anzori Barkalaja, "Luhal"
Robert Jürjendal/Ivar Põllu "Sõbrale"
Aleksei Saks, "Missing a Fairytale"
Robert Jürjendal/Signe Jürjendal, "Nostalgia"
Robert Jürjendal/Signe Jürjendal, "Lõputu teekond"
Robert Jürjendal/Ellen Niit, "Lumi langeb"
traditional, arr. Robert Jürjendal, "Päev lõpeb nüüd"

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

musicconcertsliisi koiksonevents


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
14.12

Gallery: Memorial service marks British naval squadron arrival in Tallinn

14.12

Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

14.12

Kelly Sildaru wins again, this time at the Dew Tour

14.12

Madise: In many countries, people's fear of mass immigration underestimated

14.12

Council wants EU multiannual financial framework agreement by next autumn

14.12

Government decision ensures St. Nicholas' to remain museum, concert hall

14.12

Poll: Support for Ratas as prime minister high, for Kallas on upswing

13.12

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

11.12

Estonian, Baltic farmers call for fair direct support in Brussels

10.12

November registered unemployment steady on year at 4.7%

10.12

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

Culture
2019 Elections
The Pro Patria council convened in Tallinn on Saturday. 15 December 2018.

Pro Patria board endorses party's candidate lists

At an assembly held at the Tallinn Botanic Garden on Saturday, the extended board of the Pro Patria Party endorsed the party's lists of candidates for the 2019 Riigikogu elections to take place on 3 March.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
15:41

ESTPLA-26 returns from Mali mission

15:10

LIVE at 16:00: Liisi Koikson, Robert Jürjendal Trio Christmas concert Updated

13:56

Rescuers' average monthly salary to increase to €1,000

11:44

Pro Patria board endorses party's candidate lists

09:51

MEPs: Four imprisoned Sakharov Prize laureates must be freed

15.12

Day in the Life: Maiu the working student

15.12

State allocates €4.2 million to finance EDF's Afghanistan, Mali missions

15.12

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

15.12

Ratas: EU leaders focused on internal market, migration, climate change

15.12

Free kindergarten bill passes first reading in Riigikogu

14.12

Gallery: Memorial service marks British naval squadron arrival in Tallinn

14.12

Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

14.12

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14.12

Kelly Sildaru wins again, this time at the Dew Tour

14.12

Madise: In many countries, people's fear of mass immigration underestimated

14.12

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

14.12

Council wants EU multiannual financial framework agreement by next autumn

14.12

Government decision ensures St. Nicholas' to remain museum, concert hall

14.12

Poll: Support for Ratas as prime minister high, for Kallas on upswing

13.12

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: