Suspect in Kuressaare stabbing released

BNS
The bar in Kuressaare where the 52-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday. Source: Margus Muld
One of two suspects in two stabbings in the town of Kuressaare on 8 December was released on Thursday morning. The 31-year-old man was arrested following two knife attacks, one resulting in the death of a Rescue Board official.

The Office of the Prosecutor General on Thursday morning ordered the release of a 31-year-old man who was initially suspected of having committed the fatal stabbing that took place in the city centre of Kuressaare, regional paper Saarte Hääl reported.

"Police and experts have done intense work, and today the suspicion that there were two stabbers has been dropped," Prosecutor Rainer Amur said. "A 33-year-old man we suspect of having committed the grave crime that night remains in custody," Mr Amur added.

The man in question is suspected of two serious crimes, causing serious bodily injury in one case and having committed manslaughter in another. In response to the question whether a murder charge might be an option, namely manslaughter in an especially torturous way, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor's Office Liivi Reinhold said that this would be speculation at the current stage of the investigation.

According to authorities, after attacking a man outside a local bar, the two suspects continued on through the city centre, smashing the window of a bar, and later attacking a Rescue Board official when he tried to intervene in a second fight.

The 52-year-old victim died on the scene. Both of the men arrested are known to the police for prior offences.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

