2018 Jõulutunnel charity telethon raises €294,935, exceeding 2017 donations

ERR's Jõulutunnel charity show, which has aired on ETV leading up to the Christmas holidays for 18 years in a row, collected €294,935 this year, to be donated towards supporting the treatment of children suffering from rare diseases. Donations made this year go well beyond those of last year's telethon.

In comparison, in 2017 Jõulutunnel raised some €205,000 that went towards new preemie NICU rooms.

ERR's online news wrote on Friday that as a side effect of the show, the children's fund of the Tartu University Hospital has received another €5,000 in donations.

According to fund representative Küllike Hein, the collected sum will be spent on the treatment of rare diseases as well as on trips to places where the children suffering from those diseases can hope for help.

"The state often only covers operation and treatment costs abroad, but the costs of the trip are usually left for parents to pay. And that's where help is needed," Ms Hein told ERR.

The children's fund helps more than 400 children every year. Ms Hein called on all those parents who feel they need help to turn to the fund.

Donations are still accepted, the lines to close only on midnight of 30 December. A call made to 900 7701 donates €5, to 900 7702 €10, and a call to 900 7703 donates €25.

