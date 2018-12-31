Skype Estonia revenue drops to €33.5 million

In the financial year that ended in June, the revenue of Skype Technologies, an Estonian subsidiary of Microsoft, decreased 2.7% to €33.5 million, while profits fell 4% to €2.3 million.

The company's average workforce was 260 in size, 27 people fewer than during the previous business year.

In its annual report, the company's management board said that the company is still focusing on recruiting highly qualified software engineers and development managers, and the plan for the upcoming financial year is to gradually increase the number of employees in connection with Microsoft's interest in increasing investments into software development activity in the Estonian development centre.

Wage expenses fell 4.3% on year to €14.6 million, indicating that the net monthly salary per employee totalled €4,669.

Skype Group earns revenue from fee-based communications products such as SkypeOut, Online Numbers and SMS. The areas of activity of Skype Technologies OÜ include software development and support for the company's business activity. The company offers these services to other Microsoft Group companies — 100% of sales revenue is earned from transactions between group companies.

Skype Technologies OÜ is 100% owned by the Luxembourg-based Skype Technologies S.a.r.l. In October 2011, Microsoft acquired all shares in its parent company Skype Global S.a.r.l. Skype currently conducts business as a unit of Microsoft.

