West coast under storm warnings, some ferry services disrupted

The Estonian Weather Service on Wednesday morning issued a Level 2 storm warning for Harju, Lääne, Pärnu, Hiiu and Saar Counties, indicating that these areas are facing dangerous weather conditions. Parts of the Baltic Sea may see wave heights of up to 8m.

According to the storm warning, all of Estonia will see precipitation and high winds on Wednesday, with winds out of the north blowing at 10-15 m/s and gusting up to 20 m/s.

The Western Estonian islands and west coast, meanwhile, will see northern winds blowing at 17-22 m/s, with gusts of 25-30 m/s possible. Such strong winds may damage trees.

According to the maritime forecast, winds on the Baltic Sea will be out of the northwest and north, blowing at 20-25 m/s and with gusts of up to 30 m/s, and waves will reach 5-8m in height.

Winds on the Gulf of Finland, the Väinameri Sea and northern parts of the Gulf of Riga, meanwhile, will be out of the northwest and north, blowing at 15-20 m/s and gusting up to 23-27 m/s, with waves reaching 2-5m in height.

Hiiumaa ferry services disrupted

Wednesday morning's 6:30 and 8:30 EET departures from both Rohuküla and Heltermaa Harbours were cancelled due to inclement weather. Ferry operator TS Laevad has promised to issue an update on the day's remaining departures later in the morning.

Other island ferry services have been affected by the storm as well. Scheduled departures by the Soela from Hiiumaa's Sõru Harbour in Hiiumaa and Saaremaa's Triigi Harbour at 8:15 and 9:30 were cancelled on Tuesday morning, as was the Kihnu Virve's 8:30 departure from Munalaid to Kihnu.

The latter's afternoon departures from Kihnu at 16:15 and Munalaid at 17:45 may also be affected.

