Lt. Col. Jüri Kadak dies at 77

Lt. Col. Jüri Kadak, a former commander of the Estonian Defence League, died aged 77 following a long and difficult illness, daily Postimees reported on Tuesday.

Beginning in 1990, Lt. Col. Kadak was actively involved in the process of the restoration of Estonia's independence, organised the work of the Officers' Task Force as well as participated in defending Toompea in Tallinn in 1991. He joined the volunteer Estonian Defence League in 1991, and served as chief of staff of the Estonian Defence League's Harju District.

From 1992-1997, Lt. Col. Kadak served as an active servicemember in the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF), and through 1994 served as deputy chief of staff and head of the Estonian Defence League's Tactical Operations Centre. From 1992-1993, he fulfilled the duties of Commander of the Estonian Defence League. In 1994 and 1995, he was also a member of the Crisis Committee of the Republic of Estonia.

Following his active service, Lt. Col. Kadak contributed to the development of foreign and defence policy knowledge as a university lecturer, teaching both in Estonia and abroad, and shared his experience as an expert in security and international relations.

Lt. Col., Kadak, who defended his doctoral thesis titled "Formation of European Security Architecture from the 17th to the 20th Century" at the Russian Presidential Academy of Public Administration in 2006, published some one hundred research articles and opinion pieces in Estonian-, English- and Russian-language scientific journals as well as edited academic literature. He also supervised both undergraduate as well as postgraduate students. His book "Second Occupation: Beginning and End" was published last spring.

Lt. Col. Kadak was considered to have been a refounder of the Estonian Defence Forces, also contributing to the re-establishment of the Estonian Defence League as well as establishment of international defence relations and research into international relations. He was also a founding member of the Estonian Retired Officers' Association.

He is survived by his spouse and two daughters.

