news

Assistant police officers work almost 100,000 hours in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Assistant police officers. Image is illustrative
Assistant police officers. Image is illustrative Source: PPA
News

Assistant police officers contributed almost 100,000 hours of their time towards ensuring security across Estonia in 2018, and their amount of prevention work increased significantly compared with 2017.

Assistant police personnel contributed 95,442 hours in 2018, spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said on Friday. Estonia's assistant police officers are volunteers that have become a resource of considerable importance in the PPA's prevention efforts.

The role has become more popular in recent years as well. Assistant police officers also go on patrol, are part of code enforcement units, join search efforts for missing persons, work with the PPA's migration authority and help the police in a variety of other capacities as well.

Hours spent by assistant police personnel on patrol reached 67,025 last year, while assistant officers spent 10,964 hours on administrative tasks, 8,726 working on local police units, 5,231 on prevention work, 1,829 hours on working with the PPA's border guard units and 1,667 hours working alongside the regular police in criminal investigations.

Rainer Rahasepp, police captain at the PPA, said that being a volunteer is a lifestyle, and that thanks to assistant police personnel Estonia is a better place to live.

"We are very proud of our volunteers—a thousand hardworking women and men support the police on patrol and in ensuring safety on the roads, at prevention events and guarding the border. Each hour and each minute of personal time that an assistant police officer dedicates to others is a good deed that makes Estonia safer for all of us," Rahasepp said according to spokespeople.

Rahasepp added that even though the bulk of the work done by assistant police personnel consists of participating in patrols, more and more often they also participate as instructors, in regional police work, in archives, in work at service centres, in logistics and many other areas.

In 2018, 59 members of the assistant force became police officers, compared with 44 in 2017 and 22 in 2016.

"Thus, the status of assistant police officer is increasingly often a springboard to the profession of police officer," Rahasepp said.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

assistant police officerspolice and border guard board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
25.01

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

25.01

Prime minister in Davos, discusses tech cooperation with African nations

25.01

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

25.01

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

25.01

Estonia opens honorary consulate in San Diego

25.01

Ministry seeking solution to law affecting some new mothers' benefits

25.01

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

Opinion
22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
25.01

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

24.01

Ratas shares Estonia's experience with digital identity at Davos forum

24.01

Simson not to cut any checks to Elron before elections

24.01

Taxify lobbies ministry on ride-sharing bill

24.01

Eesti Post considers cutting back print media delivery

24.01

IT company to relocate in Kalamaja, bringing around 250 jobs

23.01

Tuesday electricity consumption nears all-time record

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
11:11

Assistant police officers work almost 100,000 hours in 2018

26.01

Day in the Life: The Muradyan family, cafe owners

26.01

Brother, husband of former beauty queen accused of $123 million fraud in US

26.01

Russian corvette Stoikiy to conduct missile firing exercise in Baltic Sea

26.01

Ratas speaks on Estonian e-state experience at World Economic Forum

26.01

Kelly Sildaru wins third slopestyle gold in Winter X Games

26.01

Estonia welcomes Greek endorsement of Macedonia name change

25.01

Tallinn sees 5 criminal investigations into domestic violence per day

25.01

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

25.01

Prime minister in Davos, discusses tech cooperation with African nations

25.01

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

25.01

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

25.01

Gallery: Estonian Music Awards gala held in Tallinn

25.01

The strange case of Andres Anvelt

25.01

Estonia opens honorary consulate in San Diego

25.01

Ministry seeking solution to law affecting some new mothers' benefits

25.01

No candidates withdraw ahead of Riigikogu elections

25.01

Tallinn City Council votes in favour of reducing council size

25.01

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: