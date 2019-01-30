news

€141 million tax rebate due for past tax year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
MTA logo.
MTA logo. Source: emta.ee
News

A total of €141 million in tax over-payments is due back to taxpayers for the preceding tax year, according to Tax and Customs Board (MTA) preliminary data.

MTA taxation department head Evelyn Liivamägi stated in a press release that this estimated sum will be stated more clearly following the submission of income tax returns.

The MTA will need to take into account deductions and declared income such as that from rentals or real estate sales.

Filing tax returns for the preceding tax year begins on 15 February, with the first payments starting on 26 February.

Up to €200 million is likely to be repaid to taxpayers in all, for 2019, the MTA says. This figure is made up of the €141 million estimated from unused tax-free income, plus general tax incentives which can be deducted from income, the MTA says.

The basic tax exemption was met by 42% of earners over the last tax year, the MTA reports. It was not reached by 52% of earners, or around 519,000 people (ie. the pool owed the €141,000 noted above), and was exceeded by 6% of earners, according to the MTA.

Those who exceeded the tax exemption threshold together must pay an extra €12 million, the MTA says. This translates as payments of up to €200 for the bulk (around 70%) of those who exceeded the limit, though use of further deductions allowances can reduce this figure, the MTA advises.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mtatax year in estoniaestonian taxation systemtax deductions in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
29.01

Kohtla-Järve secondary school to get Estonian-language 10th grade this year

29.01

Tartu Maraton cross-country ski marathon confirmed for 2019

29.01

Parcel delivery keeping traditional mail afloat

29.01

Estonia now 18th worldwide on Corruption Perception Index

29.01

President returns to economical honours award rate, following centenary

29.01

President to decorate over 100 people with state honours

29.01

Centre party Viljandi County branch board in crisis

29.01

MEP Indrek Tarand to take EKRE to court

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

25.01

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

25.01

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

25.01

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:06

New Latvian premier makes Estonia his first official foreign destination

16:02

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

15:16

Swedbank profits rise 21% in 2018, to over €200 million

14:41

€141 million tax rebate due for past tax year

13:50

No Riigikogu seats for Estonia 200, says SDE leader

13:05

Foreign ministry: Ball in UK court on Brexit withdrawal amends

12:02

Profit of LHV increases by 23% to €27.2 million in 2018

11:47

Controversial ad campaign sets Estonia 200 back, now on 5% threshold

11:24

SEB Estonian branch reports €63.7 million profit for 2018

10:35

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

10:04

Retail trade turnover remains stable in December 2018

09:54

Russia unlikely to meddle with upcoming general election, expert thinks

09:27

Committee kills Waste Act bill, wants entirely new law

08:43

January ratings: Centre ahead at 33%, Reform 25%, EKRE 17%

29.01

Kitt, Müller, Ross potential candidates for Bank of Estonia governor

29.01

Kohtla-Järve secondary school to get Estonian-language 10th grade this year

29.01

Tartu Maraton cross-country ski marathon confirmed for 2019

29.01

Coop Bank increases loan portfolio by 37%, deposits by 22% in 2018

29.01

Parcel delivery keeping traditional mail afloat

29.01

Estonia now 18th worldwide on Corruption Perception Index

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: