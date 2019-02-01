Over a thousand sign up for Integration Fund free Estonian courses

Registration started on Thursday morning at 10.00 for free Estonian language courses, organised by the Integration Fund. All the free places in Tallinn were snapped up within 30 minutes, and by 16.00 in Tartu City.

Over 1,100 people will get the free Estonian language courses, which will be running via nearly 70 groups. Half of these will be in Ida-Viru County, the other half in Tallinn, plus two groups in Tartu and Pärnu.

Registration for future courses is available here. Integratsioon.ee The courses will run for four and half months. The Integration Fund is offering courses in A1, A2, B1, B2 and C1 levels in the Common European Framework (where A1 is the lowest and C1 the highest).

Registration occurs twice per year, in January and August.

Translated by Aleksandr Gabitov