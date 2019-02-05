news

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen visiting Estonia on Tuesday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
{{1549355580000 | amCalendar}}
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen. Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Ms von der Leyen will meet with her Estonian counterpart, Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Pro Patria), as well as with German Air Force personnel currently serving on NATO's Baltic air policing mission.

Mr Luik commented on Tuesday that Germany's participation in the NATO air policing mission and the allied battle group in Lithuania is one of the most visible contributions to the region's security.

It shows that Germany is ready to protect its allies, Mr Luik said. "The presence of the German Air Force here is a significant symbol of the unity of NATO, which Estonia and Germany both highly value," the minister added.

Ms von der Leyen said that Estonia's security is Germany's security, and that Estonia's concerns are Germany's concerns. "I know that we can count on each other, be it here, in Afghanistan, or in Mali, where our troops are serving together side by side," she said.

Units of NATO's Baltic air policing mission in Estonia currently include German fighter jets stationed at Ämari Air Base and a second air detachment of the mission based at the Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania, where duties are currently carried out by units of the Polish Air Force.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

germanyursula von der leyenjüri luik


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
04.02

Baltic states skeptical about new Brexit negotiations

04.02

Estonia supporting Interim President Juan Guaidó of Venezuela

04.02

Prime minister misses meeting in Riga, plane turned around

04.02

Finnish ski-jumping legend Matti Nykänen dies

04.02

Gallery | Sweets, nuts, balloons, herbal tea, fish: Campaign gifts

04.02

Centre contests circuit court ruling over paying back illicit donations

04.02

Survey: Centre-Reform coalition first preference of Estonian voters

04.02

Number of refugees in Estonian centres shrinks to 47

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
31.01

Industrial production increases through 2018

30.01

Swedbank profits rise 21% in 2018, to over €200 million

30.01

€141 million tax rebate due for past tax year

30.01

Profit of LHV increases by 23% to €27.2 million in 2018

30.01

SEB Estonian branch reports €63.7 million profit for 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:05

Organisers: 20th Dance Festival already sold out

16:44

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

15:28

Share of membership fees in party funding only marginal

14:15

Desynchronisation of Baltic power grids from Russia postponed

13:06

Premiere to bring new choreographers, ideas to Stage of Independent Dance

12:00

Health Board bans distribution of chlorine dioxide marketed as MMS

11:39

Social Insurance Board relocating 30 jobs to Järva County in 2019

10:25

Foreign minister travelling to US to meet anti-terror coalition colleagues

09:52

ERR News hosting all-woman pre-election debate in English Updated

09:36

Laine Randjärv leaving Riigikogu, preparing to run for mayor in Viimsi

09:08

App by Estonian company Plan B Labs chosen Google Play best of 2018

04.02

Interior Ministry: 958,571 people eligible to vote in 2019 general election

04.02

Baltic states skeptical about new Brexit negotiations

04.02

Estonia supporting Interim President Juan Guaidó of Venezuela

04.02

Prime minister misses meeting in Riga, plane turned around

04.02

Finnish ski-jumping legend Matti Nykänen dies

04.02

Gallery | Sweets, nuts, balloons, herbal tea, fish: Campaign gifts

04.02

Centre contests circuit court ruling over paying back illicit donations

04.02

Survey: Centre-Reform coalition first preference of Estonian voters

04.02

Number of refugees in Estonian centres shrinks to 47

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: