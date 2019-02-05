news

Share of membership fees in party funding only marginal ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The parties in the Riigikogu.
The parties in the Riigikogu. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
News

The membership fees that Estonia's 11 registered political parties collect made up just 2% of their total income in 2018, ERR's online news reported on Tuesday. Of the parties' combined income of €7.3 million, party members contributed only €153,466.

The largest part of the parties' funding comes from state support any party represented in parliament is entitled to. These political subsidies amounted to no less than €5.4 million, or 74%.

Political donations are next, at a total €1.7 million that the parties managed to raise last year. Membership fees, explained in detail below, are next, followed by revenue out of assets owned by the parties (up to €20,000).

The Centre Party collected the most in membership fees, namely €64,381. At the same time, the party reported a total income of €1.9 million for 2018, which means that the members contributed no more than 3.4% of the party's total. Centre had some 15,000 members at the end of last year.

The Reform Party is next at €27,505 euros. Its income was greater than that of Centre, at some €2 million, of which membership fees made up no more than 1.4%. At the end of 2018, the party had some 12,000 members.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) reported €1 million in income, of which €25,853 or 2.5% were membership fees. The Social Democrats have some 5,700 members.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) reported just over €500,000 in income with a share of €17,288 in membership fees, or 3.4%. EKRE had some 8,800 members at the end of 2018.

At just €7,241 collected in membership fees, but with a reported income of €1.3 million, Pro Patria's 8,500 members contributed all of 0.6% in 2018.

And finally, among the parties currently represented in the Riigikogu, the Free Party collected €6,164 in membership fees at a total reported income of some €450,000, which puts the share of fees in the total at 1.4%.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partyekrefree partyriigikogusocial democratic partypro patriacentre party


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
04.02

Baltic states skeptical about new Brexit negotiations

04.02

Estonia supporting Interim President Juan Guaidó of Venezuela

04.02

Prime minister misses meeting in Riga, plane turned around

04.02

Finnish ski-jumping legend Matti Nykänen dies

04.02

Gallery | Sweets, nuts, balloons, herbal tea, fish: Campaign gifts

04.02

Centre contests circuit court ruling over paying back illicit donations

04.02

Survey: Centre-Reform coalition first preference of Estonian voters

04.02

Number of refugees in Estonian centres shrinks to 47

Opinion
28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

24.01

Opinion digest: Estonians have to find their self-confidence

23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

Business
31.01

Industrial production increases through 2018

30.01

Swedbank profits rise 21% in 2018, to over €200 million

30.01

€141 million tax rebate due for past tax year

30.01

Profit of LHV increases by 23% to €27.2 million in 2018

30.01

SEB Estonian branch reports €63.7 million profit for 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:05

Organisers: 20th Dance Festival already sold out

16:44

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen visiting Estonia on Tuesday Updated

15:28

Share of membership fees in party funding only marginal

14:15

Desynchronisation of Baltic power grids from Russia postponed

13:06

Premiere to bring new choreographers, ideas to Stage of Independent Dance

12:00

Health Board bans distribution of chlorine dioxide marketed as MMS

11:39

Social Insurance Board relocating 30 jobs to Järva County in 2019

10:25

Foreign minister travelling to US to meet anti-terror coalition colleagues

09:52

ERR News hosting all-woman pre-election debate in English Updated

09:36

Laine Randjärv leaving Riigikogu, preparing to run for mayor in Viimsi

09:08

App by Estonian company Plan B Labs chosen Google Play best of 2018

04.02

Interior Ministry: 958,571 people eligible to vote in 2019 general election

04.02

Baltic states skeptical about new Brexit negotiations

04.02

Estonia supporting Interim President Juan Guaidó of Venezuela

04.02

Prime minister misses meeting in Riga, plane turned around

04.02

Finnish ski-jumping legend Matti Nykänen dies

04.02

Gallery | Sweets, nuts, balloons, herbal tea, fish: Campaign gifts

04.02

Centre contests circuit court ruling over paying back illicit donations

04.02

Survey: Centre-Reform coalition first preference of Estonian voters

04.02

Number of refugees in Estonian centres shrinks to 47

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: