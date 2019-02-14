news

Estonishing Evenings to host fifth English-language pre-election debate

Joao Rei has lived in Tallinn since 2006.
Joao Rei has lived in Tallinn since 2006. Source: (Private collection)
Backed by Estonian World and Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City, the Estonishing Evenings event series will host this year's fifth English-language pre-election debate ahead of the 2019 Riigikogu elections next Monday, 18 February.

On 3 March, Estonian citizens will head to the polls to elect the country's nex Riigikogu. Estonian citizens living abroad can also cast their votes in advance, according to a press release.

While non-citizens cannot participate in Riigikogu elections in Estonia, many would nonetheless like to receive an overview of the Estonian political landscape and various parties' views on healthcare, education, economics, transport, immigration, foreign policy, security and more. Their motivations differ, as among themm are expats married to Estonian citizens, those working in Estonia for the long term, or are contemplating settling in Estonia in the future.

In order to give as many people as possible the opportunity to participate in pre-election discourse, Estonishing Evenings is organising a public debate with candidates from seven major political parties at the Club of Different Rooms on Monday, 18 February at 19:00 EET.

The debate will be the fifth English-language debate held in the run-up to the 2019 Riigikogu elections, following others organised by the Foreign Investors' Council in Estonia (FICE), ERR News, the American Chamber of Commerce in Estonia (AmCham Estonia), and the Estonian Central Council in Canada (EKN).

Confirmed participants include Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform), Riina Sikkut (SDE), Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa), Kristina Kallas (Estonia 200), Zuzu Izmailova (Greens), with the Centre Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) yet to confirm their representatives.

The debate will be moderated by Joao Rei, a Tallinn-based Portuguese expat and communications expert, and Silver Tambur, editor-in-chief of online magazine Estonian World.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

2019 Riigikogu election
