Updated live: Preliminary results by party, district, mandates, candidates ({{commentsTotal}})

The Riigikogu in session.
The Riigikogu in session. Source: Erik Peinar/Chancellery of the Riigikogu
Preliminary results as they are coming in—final results to be announced by the State Electoral Committee on Monday. For more information see the ERR News election night live blog.

Results by party
Results by district
Riigikogu mandates
The Riigikogu has 101 members, all of which are elected in the 2019 general election. The colours in the graphic below correspond to those in the results above. Hover over each seat to see which candidates made it. Mind you: this distribution is based on preliminary results and might change substantially.
Top 20 candidates

Editor: Dario Cavegn



2019 Riigikogu election
