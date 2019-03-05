news

Almost half of votes cast by diaspora Estonians go to EKRE ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, BNS
EKRE torch procession on 24 February 2019.
EKRE torch procession on 24 February 2019. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Of 2,106 Estonians abroad who voted in the election on 3 March, 43.7% voted for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), while the winning Reform Party got just 17%. According to ERR News editor Aili Vahtla, this is no surprise, as many diaspora Estonians tend to be very conservative in their views.

Although the Estonian diaspora number an estimated 200,000, a much smaller number of them have Estonian passports, again a smaller number is eligible to vote and registered to do so, of which then an even smaller part actually goes to the polls.

Number of diaspora Estonians who voted extremely small

In the case of the general election on 3 March, just 2,061 did so. Of that vote, 43.7% went to EKRE, 17% to the Reform Party, 10% to the Social Democratic Party (SDE), 9.5% to the Centre Party and 9% to Isamaa.

The remaining approximately 10% of the vote was divided among the other political parties and candidates running in the election, the Baltic News Service wrote on Monday evening.

Citizens could vote at polling stations at Estonian representations abroad between 16 and 21 February. Altogether 40 such polling stations were opened in 35 countries.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 77,881 Estonian citizens living abroad are entitled to vote in Estonian elections, which means that at 2,061, just under 1.2% of them actually voted in the election.

ERR News editor: Diaspora Estonians tend to be conservative

Aili Vahtla, editor at ERR News and herself an Estonian-American born and raised in Baltimore, points out that a great number of diaspora Estonians, including wartime refugees and their descendants, don't vote in Estonian elections.

"At the same time, many descendants of wartime refugee Estonians are also very, very conservative in terms of eg US politics, and support positions and principles that are similar to those of EKRE," Ms Vahtla said.

"Then there are those who are charmed by EKRE's blue, black and white flags, reminiscient of the Estonian national tricolour, the party's use of national symbols such as the blue cornflower, and patriotic songs with which diaspora Estonians grew up, as well as its passionate promises to protect the Estonian language and culture," she explained, citing as another example those who fall for EKRE's annual Independence Day torchlight march. "But they aren't actually informed enough about Estonian politics to understand what is behind it all. This is particularly sad to see."

Nonetheless, it is important to point out that the 43.7% who voted for EKRE make up less than half of what is roughly 1% of the estimated total diaspora, and just under 1.2% of all those diaspora Estonians actually entitled to vote.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ekreestonian diaspora2019 riigikogu election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
04.03

President strips ski coach Mati Alaver of state decorations

04.03

Reform enters talks with SDE, Isamaa, Centre

04.03

Number of different government coalitions currently possible

04.03

Martin Helme: EKRE's goal is to get into the government

04.03

Free Party out of Riigikogu with 1.2% of the vote

04.03

Ossinovski blames EKRE, Estonia 200 for Social Democrats' major losses

04.03

Updated live: Results by party, district, mandates, candidates Updated

04.03

Election night live blog | Reform Party wins 2019 Riigikogu election Updated

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
03.03

Editor's prediction: Status quo remains after election

02.03

Editor's prediction: Centre to win, form next government with Reform Party

01.03

General election day on Sunday: Reminder

25.02

Opinion: Estonia world champion in governance?

22.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

Business
28.02

Producer price index increases by 0.6% in January

28.02

Government, ministries to look into potential damage claims against Danske

28.02

Prime minister waxes modest about 3.9% economic growth in 2018

28.02

Swedbank actively courted high-rolling, non-resident clients

28.02

GDP shows close to 4% growth in 2018, other indicators also healthy

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:12

Tallinn Airport February passenger numbers up 14% on year

15:04

President to meet with chairs of elected parties on Wednesday

14:16

Eesti Energia begins selling electricity to household consumers in Latvia

13:32

Barbi Pilvre: Estonia 200 and Social Democrats should join forces

12:39

Maardu mayor passes Riigikogu seat on to Baruto

11:41

Tallink February passenger numbers down 0.4% on year

11:03

Almost half of votes cast by diaspora Estonians go to EKRE

10:21

Industrial production volume up 5% year on year in January

09:58

Skier Algo Kärp next to admit to doping

09:07

Kallas: We won't revise any decisions already made

08:58

Sudden heavy snow slowing down traffic on Tuesday morning

04.03

Yana Toom: I was campaigned against in Narva

04.03

Opinion: Reform wins thanks to superior campaign tactics

04.03

Vote miscount in Narva may cost EKRE mandate

04.03

President strips ski coach Mati Alaver of state decorations

04.03

Reform enters talks with SDE, Isamaa, Centre

04.03

Record-breaking 29 women elected to Riigikogu

04.03

Kaljurand rejects speculation over run for Social Democratic chair

04.03

Opinion: Centre Party dropped the ball

04.03

Number of different government coalitions currently possible

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: