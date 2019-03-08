209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, in 2018, Estonian transport enterprises served as many passengers in 2018 as it did during the previous year, while freight volumes in tonnes increased by 2% on year.

The number of passengers carried by Estonian road, rail, sea and air transport enterprises in 2018 amounted to 208.7 million, the majority, or 72%, of whom were carried by bus. The passenger traffic volume of transport enterprises increased by 5% on year, reaching 6.2 billion passenger-kilometres in 2018. The carriage of passengers decreased in road transport, but increased in rail and air transport.

The number of passengers that used road transport decreased by 1% compared to 2017. There were 190.4 million passengers in total and 86% of them, ie approximately 164 million passengers, used urban transport, including trams and trolleys. The number of passengers in urban transport decreased by 2% last year, but the number of passengers using county bus lines increased 12% on year, totalling 16.7 million. 4 million passengers used domestic highway lines, 2% fewer than in 2017, but nearly 1.4 million, or 3% more than the previous year, used international lines. In 2018, passenger traffic volume of road transport totalled 2.9 billion passenger-kilometres.

In 2018, Estonian sea transport enterprises carried 9.4 million passengers, which is almost as much as in 2017. The number of passengers carried was 2.5 million in domestic sea traffic (up by 3%) and 6.9 million in international sea traffic (down by 1%). The passenger traffic volume of sea transport enterprises was nearly 1.3 billion passenger-kilometres in 2018. International sea traffic accounted for 98% of the passenger traffic volume.

Last year, a total of 7.8 million passengers were carried by rail in Estonia, marking an increase of 4% on year. Some 7.7 million passengers were transported via domestic rail traffic, up 5% on year, while 107,100 passengers were transported via international rail traffic. The passenger traffic volume of rail transport enterprises totalled 416.8 million passenger-kilometres.

In 2018, Estonian air transport enterprises carried 1.1 million passengers, up 11% on year. 62% of passengers were carried on commercial flights. The passenger traffic volume of air transport enterprises totalled 1.5 billion passenger-kilometres.

The carriage of goods increased in both road and rail transport. According to preliminary estimates, in 2018, Estonian road freight vehicles and rail, sea and air transport enterprises carried a total of 57.3 million tonnes of goods, half of which was carried by road and nearly half by rail.

According to preliminary estimates, Estonian road freight vehicles carried approximately 29.3 million tonnes of goods in 2018 (up by 1%). 23.7 million tonnes of goods were transported via domestic road traffic (up by 3%), while 5.6 million tonnes were transported via international traffic (down by 7%). Estimated freight turnover totalled nearly 6 billion tonne-kilometres in 2018.

In 2018, the volume of goods carried by rail increased by 2%, amounting to 27.8 million tonnes. Nearly two-thirds of the rail freight volume was in domestic rail traffic, reaching 17 million tonnes of goods last year (down by 6%). The volume of goods carried by public railway amounted to 13.5 million tonnes, of which around 80% was in international traffic. Transit goods carried amounted to 9.1 million tonnes (up by 20%). The carriage of imports and exports by rail increased by 3% and 10%, respectively. Compared to 2017, freight turnover in rail transport increased by 12% and amounted to 2.6 billion tonne-kilometres.