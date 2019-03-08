news

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Elron train waiting to depart Narva for Tallinn.
Elron train waiting to depart Narva for Tallinn. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Friday, in 2018, Estonian transport enterprises served as many passengers in 2018 as it did during the previous year, while freight volumes in tonnes increased by 2% on year.

The number of passengers carried by Estonian road, rail, sea and air transport enterprises in 2018 amounted to 208.7 million, the majority, or 72%, of whom were carried by bus. The passenger traffic volume of transport enterprises increased by 5% on year, reaching 6.2 billion passenger-kilometres in 2018. The carriage of passengers decreased in road transport, but increased in rail and air transport. 

The number of passengers that used road transport decreased by 1% compared to 2017. There were 190.4 million passengers in total and 86% of them, ie approximately 164 million passengers, used urban transport, including trams and trolleys. The number of passengers in urban transport decreased by 2% last year, but the number of passengers using county bus lines increased 12% on year, totalling 16.7 million. 4 million passengers used domestic highway lines, 2% fewer than in 2017, but nearly 1.4 million, or 3% more than the previous year, used international lines. In 2018, passenger traffic volume of road transport totalled 2.9 billion passenger-kilometres.

In 2018, Estonian sea transport enterprises carried 9.4 million passengers, which is almost as much as in 2017. The number of passengers carried was 2.5 million in domestic sea traffic (up by 3%) and 6.9 million in international sea traffic (down by 1%). The passenger traffic volume of sea transport enterprises was nearly 1.3 billion passenger-kilometres in 2018. International sea traffic accounted for 98% of the passenger traffic volume.

Last year, a total of 7.8 million passengers were carried by rail in Estonia, marking an increase of 4% on year. Some 7.7 million passengers were transported via domestic rail traffic, up 5% on year, while 107,100 passengers were transported via international rail traffic. The passenger traffic volume of rail transport enterprises totalled 416.8 million passenger-kilometres.

In 2018, Estonian air transport enterprises carried 1.1 million passengers, up 11% on year. 62% of passengers were carried on commercial flights. The passenger traffic volume of air transport enterprises totalled 1.5 billion passenger-kilometres.

The carriage of goods increased in both road and rail transport. According to preliminary estimates, in 2018, Estonian road freight vehicles and rail, sea and air transport enterprises carried a total of 57.3 million tonnes of goods, half of which was carried by road and nearly half by rail.

According to preliminary estimates, Estonian road freight vehicles carried approximately 29.3 million tonnes of goods in 2018 (up by 1%). 23.7 million tonnes of goods were transported via domestic road traffic (up by 3%), while 5.6 million tonnes were transported via international traffic (down by 7%). Estimated freight turnover totalled nearly 6 billion tonne-kilometres in 2018.

In 2018, the volume of goods carried by rail increased by 2%, amounting to 27.8 million tonnes. Nearly two-thirds of the rail freight volume was in domestic rail traffic, reaching 17 million tonnes of goods last year (down by 6%). The volume of goods carried by public railway amounted to 13.5 million tonnes, of which around 80% was in international traffic. Transit goods carried amounted to 9.1 million tonnes (up by 20%). The carriage of imports and exports by rail increased by 3% and 10%, respectively. Compared to 2017, freight turnover in rail transport increased by 12% and amounted to 2.6 billion tonne-kilometres.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

transportstatistics estoniapassenger numbers


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
06.03

Isamaa looking into possible coalition with Centre, EKRE, SDE

06.03

Ossinovski wants Kaljurand to lead SDE in European elections

06.03

Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

06.03

Gallery: President Kaljulaid meeting with chairs of elected parties

06.03

Doping scandal continues: EOK chief calls on Veerpalu to come out of hiding

06.03

Mikser: Centre likely less interested in two-party coalition than Reform

06.03

Kallas: I was told to act more masculine

06.03

Voter turnout in Riigikogu elections revised to 63.7%

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
09:02

Swedish, Baltic financial watchdogs to strengthen fight on money laundering

07.03

Supreme Court dismisses Roy Strider election complaint

07.03

Estonia's fourth quarter GDP growth fastest in EU

07.03

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

07.03

Kristina Kallas to remain in politics, resign as director of Narva College

Business
05.03

Tallink February passenger numbers down 0.4% on year

05.03

Industrial production volume up 5% year on year in January

02.03

Central bank and finance ministry: Wage rises putting pressure on economy

01.03

Average monthly gross wages and salaries rise to €1,310 in 2018

28.02

Bank of Estonia adds LHV to list of vital service providers

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
10:54

Centre Party board convenes to discuss Reform's coalition talks invite

10:06

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

09:02

Swedish, Baltic financial watchdogs to strengthen fight on money laundering

07.03

Supreme Court dismisses Roy Strider election complaint

07.03

Estonia's fourth quarter GDP growth fastest in EU

07.03

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

07.03

Kristina Kallas to remain in politics, resign as director of Narva College

07.03

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

07.03

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

07.03

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

07.03

Richness of Life demanding recount of e-votes

07.03

February consumer price index up 2% on year

07.03

Centre to decide on coalition talks with Reform on Friday

06.03

Sinisalu: Russia trying to influence Estonia via Western countries

06.03

Centre a bit wary due to being left out by Reform in the past, says Ratas

06.03

Isamaa looking into possible coalition with Centre, EKRE, SDE

06.03

Ossinovski wants Kaljurand to lead SDE in European elections

06.03

Reform to begin coalition talks with Centre Party

06.03

Large share of diaspora paper vote goes to EKRE

06.03

Margus Hunt signs new contract with Colts

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: