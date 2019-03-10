Annett Kontaveit through to Indian Wells third round

Anett Kontaveit is through to the third round of the Indian Wells Masters in the US, having defeated Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in straight sets, 6:3, 7:6.

After a slow start, where her serve was broken early in the first set, Kontaveit broke her opponent's serve twice before going on to win. The second set was closer, the games were tied at 4:4 at one point, and went into a tie break situation, with Kontaveit winning the tie break 7:4. The game lasted a little over an hour and a half.

Kontaveit is set to meet Latvian world no. 11, Anastasija Sevastova, in the next round.

Anett Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn, is ranked 21st in the world, slightly down on a career-high 20th in the late 2018. She has reached the fourth round of all four grand slam tournaments, except Wimbledon, where her career best is the third round.

The current tournament, played on hard courts at Indian Wells, California, is one of the most popular international tennis contests outside the big four grand slam competitions.