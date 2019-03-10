news

Annett Kontaveit through to Indian Wells third round ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Zuma Press/Scanpix
News

Anett Kontaveit is through to the third round of the Indian Wells Masters in the US, having defeated Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in straight sets, 6:3, 7:6.

After a slow start, where her serve was broken early in the first set, Kontaveit broke her opponent's serve twice before going on to win. The second set was closer, the games were tied at 4:4 at one point, and went into a tie break situation, with Kontaveit winning the tie break 7:4. The game lasted a little over an hour and a half.

Kontaveit is set to meet Latvian world no. 11, Anastasija Sevastova, in the next round.

Anett Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn, is ranked 21st in the world, slightly down on a career-high 20th in the late 2018. She has reached the fourth round of all four grand slam tournaments, except Wimbledon, where her career best is the third round.

The current tournament, played on hard courts at Indian Wells, California, is one of the most popular international tennis contests outside the big four grand slam competitions.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitestonian sportsport in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
08.03

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

08.03

Swedish, Baltic financial watchdogs to strengthen fight on money laundering

07.03

Supreme Court dismisses Roy Strider election complaint

07.03

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

07.03

Kristina Kallas to remain in politics, resign as director of Narva College

07.03

Richness of Life demanding recount of e-votes

06.03

Centre a bit wary due to being left out by Reform in the past, says Ratas

06.03

Isamaa looking into possible coalition with Centre, EKRE, SDE

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
09.03

Opinion: March 1944 Tallinn bombing anniversary dignified commemoration

09.03

Fourteen general election complaints received

09.03

Mikser leaves open possibility of Reform talks, without red lines

08.03

Kallas: Reform to approach Isamaa, Social Democrats next

08.03

President strips convicted traitor Deniss Metsavas of military ranks

Business
05.03

Eesti Energia begins selling electricity to household consumers in Latvia

05.03

Tallink February passenger numbers down 0.4% on year

05.03

Industrial production volume up 5% year on year in January

02.03

Central bank and finance ministry: Wage rises putting pressure on economy

01.03

Average monthly gross wages and salaries rise to €1,310 in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:46

Estonian finishes third in epic recreation of solo global yachting race

09:38

Annett Kontaveit through to Indian Wells third round

09.03

Opinion: March 1944 Tallinn bombing anniversary dignified commemoration

09.03

Fourteen general election complaints received

09.03

Mikser leaves open possibility of Reform talks, without red lines

08.03

Kallas: Reform to approach Isamaa, Social Democrats next

08.03

President strips convicted traitor Deniss Metsavas of military ranks

08.03

Chinese fund prepared to invest €15 billion in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

08.03

Centre rejects Reform's offer to begin coalition talks

08.03

Hiiumaa wants 120 additional ferry departures on Rohuküla-Heltermaa route

08.03

Centre Party board convenes to discuss Reform's coalition talks invite

08.03

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

08.03

Swedish, Baltic financial watchdogs to strengthen fight on money laundering

07.03

Supreme Court dismisses Roy Strider election complaint

07.03

Estonia's fourth quarter GDP growth fastest in EU

07.03

Bill Browder files criminal conduct report against Swedbank

07.03

Kristina Kallas to remain in politics, resign as director of Narva College

07.03

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

07.03

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

07.03

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: