Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) on Friday morning offered condolences and condemned terrorism and extremism following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that left 40 dead.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic mass shootings in #Christchurch mosques," Mr Ratas wrote on Friday morning. "Terrorism and violent extremism based on intolerance and hatred have no justification. My sincere condolences to the families of victims and all of #NewZealand."

Mr Mikser echoed the prime minister's message, writing, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic mass shooting in #ChristchurchMosque. Strongly condemn this ghastly terrorist attack in #NewZealand."

40 people were killed and at least 20 seriously injured in mass-shootings that occurred at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, according to the BBC. The attacks are being described as "extremist right-wing" terrorist attacks.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among leaders to describe the shootings as a terrorist attack, and referred to Friday as one of the country's "darkest days."

"What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence," Ms Ardern wrote on social media. "It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities — New Zealand is their home — they are us."