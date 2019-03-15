news

Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Police and paramedics on the scene at one of the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque shootings. 15 March 2019.
Police and paramedics on the scene at one of the Christchurch, New Zealand mosque shootings. 15 March 2019. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) on Friday morning offered condolences and condemned terrorism and extremism following shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that left 40 dead.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic mass shootings in #Christchurch mosques," Mr Ratas wrote on Friday morning. "Terrorism and violent extremism based on intolerance and hatred have no justification. My sincere condolences to the families of victims and all of #NewZealand."

Mr Mikser echoed the prime minister's message, writing, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic mass shooting in #ChristchurchMosque. Strongly condemn this ghastly terrorist attack in #NewZealand."

40 people were killed and at least 20 seriously injured in mass-shootings that occurred at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, according to the BBC. The attacks are being described as "extremist right-wing" terrorist attacks.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among leaders to describe the shootings as a terrorist attack, and referred to Friday as one of the country's "darkest days."

"What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence," Ms Ardern wrote on social media. "It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities — New Zealand is their home — they are us."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

condolencesshootingsnew zealand


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

14.03

Suspect arrested in Estonia for murder of woman in UK

14.03

Social Democrats unveil party candidates for European Parliament elections

14.03

President Kaljulaid meets with Speaker Pelosi, talks security, defence

14.03

Guy Verhofstadt implores Jüri Ratas to call off EKRE talks Updated

13.03

Kontaveit out of Indian Wells tournament

13.03

Centre-EKRE-Isamaa talks stress foreign policy and agriculture continuity

13.03

Reform leader open to equal terms coalition talks with Centre

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
08:59

Centre, Isamaa, EKRE reach agreement on sports, culture, youth work

14.03

Gallery: Nearly 8,000 participate in e-dictation on National Language Day

14.03

'We are the mainstream,' says EKRE MP Martin Helme

14.03

Analysis: Raising alcohol excise duty would decrease Estonia's revenue

14.03

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

Business
11.03

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11.03

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in fourth quarter of 2018

11.03

January exports up 12%, imports 2% on year

08.03

Chinese fund prepared to invest €15 billion in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

08.03

209 million passengers transported by Estonian transport companies in 2018

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
10:58

Simson: Transatlantic energy cooperation must increase

09:56

Estonian leaders condemn terrorism following New Zealand mosque shooting

08:59

Centre, Isamaa, EKRE reach agreement on sports, culture, youth work

14.03

Gallery: Nearly 8,000 participate in e-dictation on National Language Day

14.03

'We are the mainstream,' says EKRE MP Martin Helme

14.03

Analysis: Raising alcohol excise duty would decrease Estonia's revenue

14.03

Ott Vatter appointed director of Estonia's e-Residency programme

14.03

Narva set to lose mayor, veteran city secretary, due to council pressure

14.03

Estonia open to giving UK Brexit deadline extension

14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

14.03

Opinion: Estonia not about to join Poland, Hungary

14.03

Suspect arrested in Estonia for murder of woman in UK

14.03

Centre-EKRE talks: Ligi characteristically terse, Kaljulaid Shakespearean

14.03

Social Democrats unveil party candidates for European Parliament elections

14.03

President Kaljulaid meets with Speaker Pelosi, talks security, defence

14.03

March ratings: Support for Reform grows as Centre courts Isamaa, EKRE

14.03

Guy Verhofstadt implores Jüri Ratas to call off EKRE talks Updated

13.03

Mikk Pärnits: Less protecting language, more chances for understanding

13.03

Estonia 200 chair: Coalition talks a power struggle, country comes second

13.03

Gallery: Saskia Boddeke exhibit 'Sex and the Sea' reaches Seaplane Harbour

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: