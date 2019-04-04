ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

EKRE's Henn Põlluaas elected President of the Riigikogu ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE).
President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The XIV Riigikogu at its inaugural sitting on Thursday elected Henn Põlluaas of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) President of the Riigikogu with 55 votes.

Mr Põlluaas received 55 of 100 votes cast. Opponent Sven Mikser (SDE) received 45 votes.

Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Siim Kallas (Reform) have been nominated as candidates for First and Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu. The candidate to receive the most votes will be named First Vice-President, while the candidate with the second most votes will be named Second Vice-President.

The Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition in the making command a total of 57 votes in the Riigikogu. MP Mihhail Lotman (Isamaa) was not present for Thursday's inaugural sitting. Centre MP Raimond Kaljulaid has previously stated that he would not support a coalition with EKRE.

Mr Põlluaas, EKRE deputy chairman and the party's top candidate in Harju and Rapla Counties, was elected to the Riigikogu with 7,390 votes, earning him a personal mandate.

As MP in the XIII Riigikogu, he served as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the State Budget Control Select Committee. From 2013-2015, he served as the mayor of Saue.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

henn põlluaas


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
03.04

Latvian president to visit Estonia next week

03.04

Kremlin green-lights President Kaljulaid meet

03.04

Weekly: EKRE MP Ruuben Kaalep has long history of neo-Nazi activity

03.04

Repinski not ruling out leaving politics altogether

03.04

Speed limit increasing to 110km/h on bigger roads

03.04

Kaljurand, Mihkelson astonished by Kaljulaid's planned Moscow visit

02.04

EKRE MP confirms speaker candidacy, buries hatchet with Centre member

02.04

Hänni: Implementing referendums may threaten stability of state order

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
11:56

Gallery: MPs greeted by protesters ahead of opening sitting

10:59

Kadri Simson, Martin Helme, Kaja Kallas elected parliamentary group chairs

10:51

Opinion: Ratas-led talks could see him return as premier even without EKRE

10:09

Ratas: I am prepared to draw up negative budget this spring

09:02

First sitting of XIV Riigikogu to elect new board

Business
01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

01.04

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

Cleveron to build first office tower in Viljandi

29.03

Retail trade turnover increases by 5% in February

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
13:31

EKRE's Henn Põlluaas elected President of the Riigikogu

12:51

Kaljulaid to Riigikogu: We have a crisis not of democracy, but of values

11:56

Gallery: MPs greeted by protesters ahead of opening sitting

10:59

Kadri Simson, Martin Helme, Kaja Kallas elected parliamentary group chairs

10:51

Opinion: Ratas-led talks could see him return as premier even without EKRE

10:09

Ratas: I am prepared to draw up negative budget this spring

09:02

First sitting of XIV Riigikogu to elect new board

03.04

Yana Toom forgoes Riigikogu seat, running for MEP spot again

03.04

Estonian horror short film 'Bad Hair' to premiere at HÕFF

03.04

Investor Browder files Swedbank criminal report in Estonia

03.04

Opinion: Is ERR truly surrounded and facing censorship?

03.04

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

03.04

Taavi Aas to resign as mayor of Tallinn for Riigikogu Updated

03.04

Latvian president to visit Estonia next week

03.04

Kremlin green-lights President Kaljulaid meet

03.04

Weekly: EKRE MP Ruuben Kaalep has long history of neo-Nazi activity

03.04

Repinski not ruling out leaving politics altogether

03.04

Speed limit increasing to 110km/h on bigger roads

03.04

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

03.04

Kaljurand, Mihkelson astonished by Kaljulaid's planned Moscow visit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: