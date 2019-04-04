EKRE's Henn Põlluaas elected President of the Riigikogu

The XIV Riigikogu at its inaugural sitting on Thursday elected Henn Põlluaas of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) President of the Riigikogu with 55 votes.

Mr Põlluaas received 55 of 100 votes cast. Opponent Sven Mikser (SDE) received 45 votes.

Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Siim Kallas (Reform) have been nominated as candidates for First and Second Vice-President of the Riigikogu. The candidate to receive the most votes will be named First Vice-President, while the candidate with the second most votes will be named Second Vice-President.

The Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition in the making command a total of 57 votes in the Riigikogu. MP Mihhail Lotman (Isamaa) was not present for Thursday's inaugural sitting. Centre MP Raimond Kaljulaid has previously stated that he would not support a coalition with EKRE.

Mr Põlluaas, EKRE deputy chairman and the party's top candidate in Harju and Rapla Counties, was elected to the Riigikogu with 7,390 votes, earning him a personal mandate.

As MP in the XIII Riigikogu, he served as a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the State Budget Control Select Committee. From 2013-2015, he served as the mayor of Saue.