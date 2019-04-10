ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Foggy Tallinn.
Foggy Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

According to the Estonian Weather Service, winter is back for another quick stint in Estonia, bringing fog, rain, sleet and snow on Wednesday. As the Road Administration has already raised the speed limit to 110 km/h on dual carriageways and plenty of people have already changed to summer tires, drivers are asked to be particularly careful today.

The night from Tuesday to Wednesday was overcast and in parts of the country brought sleet and snow, interspersed with rain. Fog was forecast for almost all parts of the country. Wind speeds ranged from 1 to 10 m/s, locally up to 14 m/s, with temperatures between -1°C on the mainland up to 2°C on the islands.

The weather on Wednesday morning is overcast, with more precipitation expected and fog still hanging on in some areas. The wind is turning north, reaching speeds of up to 13 m/s. Temperatures on the mainland are forecast to rise to 2°C.

The rainy and foggy weather will continue throughout the day. The west of the country will see less rain towards the end of the day, with temperatures climbing to 5°C.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

weather


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
09.04

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09.04

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

08.04

Coalition intended to last course of current parliament, say signees

08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

Opinion
08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

Business
03.04

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

02.04

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
09:32

Ilves: We cannot turn into yet another failed Eastern European state

08:54

Poll: Support for Reform increased throughout coalition negotiations

08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

09.04

Digest: Proposed coalition meets with more criticism, and some praise

09.04

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

09.04

Broadcasting Council to discuss Helme complaint against journalists

09.04

Reform, SDE begin talks to seek common ground

09.04

Latvian president in Estonia for three-day state visit

09.04

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

09.04

Aleksei Jevgrafov elected new mayor of Narva

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Proposed coalition parties divide up parliamentary committee chair spots

08.04

Coalition intended to last course of current parliament, say signees

08.04

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

08.04

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: