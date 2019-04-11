Plane turned around: Ratas forced to head back to Brussels

The Government Office reported on Thursday morning that the plane carrying Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and an accompanying delegation were forced to return to Brussels because of a technical issue with their aircraft.

Mr Ratas attended an extraordinary meeting of the European Union's heads of state and government and was expected to get back to Tallinn on Thursday morning.

The delay means that he won't make it back before the early afternoon, which means Mr Ratas won't be able to participate in today's government meeting and press conference.