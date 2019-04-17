ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Riigikogu to vote on Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition already Wednesday

Jüri Ratas.
Jüri Ratas. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
After President Kersti Kaljulaid tasked him with forming a government, Centre Party chairman and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas is asking the Riigikogu to back him already today Wednesday. Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas' bid for a Reform-SDE coalition failed earlier this week.

Mr Ratas has asked the Board of the Riigikogu to add the vote to grant him the necessary authorisation to form Estonia's next government already today. While Ms Kallas' proposal of a coalition of the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party was rejected with 53 to 45 votes.

The proposed coalition to be voted on today, made up of the Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, has a total of 56 mandates to back it if all of its MPs toe the line.

The procedure will be the same as on Monday, with Mr Ratas first holding a speech, following which each MP has two questions they can ask the candidate for prime minister. This is then followed by a vote to grant Mr Ratas the necessary authorisation to form a new government.

President Kersti Kaljulaid, currently finishing a state visit to Portugal and later today on the way to a working visit to Russia, where she is scheduled to also meet with President Vladimir Putin, gave the task to Mr Ratas on Tuesday to form a government.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

2019 election and coalition talks
