President Kaljulaid meeting Russian President Putin

President Kersti Kaljulaid met with her Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on Thursday. In a short address before the meeting, President Kaljulaid said that Estonia is ready for a dialogue with Russia.

After flying directly to Moscow from her state visit to Portugal earlier this week, President Kaljulaid opened the renovated Estonian embassy in Moscow on Thursday morning.

The meeting of the two presidents is to be followed by a lunch as well, ERR's Estonian-language online news wrote, in which other representatives of the two countries will participate as well. A joint press conference is not planned.

Estonia is represented by Ambassador Margus Laidre as well as several members of staff of the Office of the President, including its director, Tiit Riisalo, PR advisor Taavi Linnamäe and foreign policy advisor Lauri Kuusing.

On the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kremlin PR spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Minister for Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin will be present.