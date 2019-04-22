ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Prime minister, foreign minister, send condolences after Sri Lanka bombings

BNS, ERR News, ERR
Scene from one of the weekend's bombing attacks in Sri Lanka. Daily Tartu Postimees editor-in-chief Rannar Raba was in Sri Lanka at the time.
Scene from one of the weekend's bombing attacks in Sri Lanka. Daily Tartu Postimees editor-in-chief Rannar Raba was in Sri Lanka at the time. Source: ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and outgoing foreign minister Sven Mikser (SDE) have been among those expressing their condolences to the Sri Lankan nation, following the wave of bombings over the weekend.

Close to 300 people lost their lives in several attacks in various cities, which included church goers during Easter services. According to international media reports, no group or groups have yet claimed responsibility.

Mr Ratas stated on his social media account that he was: ''Deeply shocked and saddened by blasts targeting churches and hotels on Easter in Sri Lanka''.

''I strongly condemn these cowardly and brutal acts of violence. Heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Our thoughts are with the people of Sri Lanka''. Mr Ratas continued.

Meanwhile Sven Mikser (SDE), who is de facto foreign minister until the incoming coalition takes up office within the next few days, expressed his sympathies to the people of Sri Lanka and to that country's foreign minister, Tilak Marapana, BNS reports.

"I strongly condemn the bomb attacks in Kochchikade, Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo … which took many human lives. A terrorist attack during the Easter Holidays is an attack against freedom of belief and religion," Mr Mikser was quoted by ministry spokespersons as saying.

"I hereby express my sincere condolences to the next-of-kin of the victims and wish all those affected by this bloodbath strength, and a rapid recovery in this dark and difficult moment. Our thoughts are with you," the minister reportedly added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is asking all Estonian citizens currently in those locales in Sri Lanka where the bombings took place, to contact their next-of-kin as soon as possible and, vice versa, concerned relatives should approach the ministry.

No Estonian citizens have been reported killed in the attacks, though foreign nationals to have reportedly lost their lives include people from the Netherlands, the US and the UK.

Editor-in-Chief of daily Tartu Postimees, Rannar Raba, was in the country at the time of the attacks and noted that whilst initial reports of earlier bombings were not met with widespread upheaval among the local populace, SMS messages received from the Estonian foreign ministry had been a comfort.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

