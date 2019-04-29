March retail trade enterprise turnover up 6% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, in March 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 6% on year at constant prices.

Last month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises totaled €603.6 million.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 9% on year. Turnover increased in most economic activities, except in stores selling via mail order or the internet, where turnover was smaller than during the same month last year.

Turnover increased the most in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), with sales increasing 17% year on year. A higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (15% growth), in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (13% growth) and in other specialized stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, and toys (11% growth).

The turnover of grocery stores increased by 1%, and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel by 7% compared to March of the previous year.

Compared to February, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 14% in March. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, growth totaled 1%.

In the first three months of 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.