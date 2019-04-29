ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

March retail trade enterprise turnover up 6% on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Retail trade turnover remains on the rise overall.
Retail trade turnover remains on the rise overall. Source: Statistics Estonia
Economy

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Monday, in March 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 6% on year at constant prices.

Last month, the turnover of retail trade enterprises totaled €603.6 million.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 9% on year. Turnover increased in most economic activities, except in stores selling via mail order or the internet, where turnover was smaller than during the same month last year.

Turnover increased the most in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale), with sales increasing 17% year on year. A higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (15% growth), in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (13% growth) and in other specialized stores, such as stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, and toys (11% growth).

The turnover of grocery stores increased by 1%, and the turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel by 7% compared to March of the previous year.

Compared to February, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 14% in March. According to seasonally and working-day adjusted data, however, growth totaled 1%.

In the first three months of 2019, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

retailstatistics estoniaretail turnover


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kaljulaid and Putin meet in Moscow
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
26.04

Almost 600 wildfires registered in Estonia this year

26.04

Over 70 World War II-era shells found in eastern Estonia, disposed of

26.04

No Estonian MEPs in top 100 influential list

26.04

Consumer regulator demands Aidu wind farm documentation by Monday

26.04

Tartu to scrap free parking for hybrid vehicles from 2021

26.04

Rescue Board: Haze caused by smoke from Russia, Belarus

25.04

Origins of bluish haze over southern and central Estonia not yet identified

25.04

Solution needed in private sector wind farm stalemate, says prime minister

Opinion
28.04

Anett Kontaveit loses in Stuttgart final

28.04

Journalists: Political pressure causing media self-censorship

28.04

Flat battery takes Tänak out of Argentine rally Saturday stages

28.04

Kontaveit into Stuttgart final without playing single semi-final point Updated

28.04

Greens retain Zuzu Izmailova as leader

Business
22.04

Operail to cut 21 jobs in restructuring of operations at Tapa depot

22.04

First quarter construction price index up 2% on year

21.04

Police issue prohibition on stay to halt construction at Aidu wind farm

21.04

Startup Ecosystem Rankings: Estonia pressed for time to carry out change

19.04

Omniva to begin forwarding international parcels to parcel terminals

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
09:02

March retail trade enterprise turnover up 6% on year

07:49

Opinion: Press freedoms in Estonia being rationalized, not attacked

28.04

Anett Kontaveit loses in Stuttgart final

28.04

Journalists: Political pressure causing media self-censorship

28.04

Flat battery takes Tänak out of Argentine rally Saturday stages

28.04

Kontaveit into Stuttgart final without playing single semi-final point Updated

28.04

Greens retain Zuzu Izmailova as leader

27.04

ERR Head: Press freedoms at public broadcaster not under threat

27.04

Journalist: I wasn't fired, I left of my own free will

27.04

Green Party to choose one, or perhaps two, leaders Saturday

26.04

Almost 600 wildfires registered in Estonia this year

26.04

Cutting red tape to continue, promises incoming minister

26.04

Ott Tänak leads Rally Argentina going into weekend

26.04

Over 70 World War II-era shells found in eastern Estonia, disposed of

26.04

No Estonian MEPs in top 100 influential list

26.04

Consumer regulator demands Aidu wind farm documentation by Monday

26.04

Opinion: Linnar Priimägi on the political coming of age of Kersti Kaljulaid

26.04

Johannes Merilai to take over as head of prime minister's office

26.04

Taavi Rõivas: Fear keeping Isamaa in government

26.04

Tartu to scrap free parking for hybrid vehicles from 2021

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: