Ratas' second government to be sworn in Monday afternoon

On Monday, April 29, the new Estonian government, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas' (Centre) second, will be sworn in before the Riigikogu.

The new government will give its oath of office at 3 p.m. EEST. Ratas will recite the oath of office, after which each minister in turn, in alphabetical order, will sign the oath.

Ratas' second government will consist of the following ministers:

-Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre)

-Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre)

-Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre)

-Minister of Regional Affairs Jaak Aab (Centre)

-Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Centre) -Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa)

-Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa)

-Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa)

-Minister of Population Affairs Riina Solman (Isamaa)

-Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) -Minister of the Interior Mart Helme (EKRE)

-Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE)

-Minister of the Environment Rene Kokk (EKRE)

-Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE)

-Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Marti Kuusik (EKRE)

A festive ceremony will follow in the White Hall of Toompea Castle, during which the outgoing and incoming governments will be photographed.

Following the ceremony, the new ministers will head off to their respective ministries, and the prime minister will head to Stenbock House, the seat of the Estonian government, accompanied by Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop.

The first meeting of the new government will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday. This will be followed by a Cabinet meeting, which will continue after the regularly scheduled government press conference.