English-language ERR News panel discussion to herald European elections

Sunday, May 26 is the date of the European parliamentary elections in Estonia, and they come at a time of uncertainty for the future of the union perhaps unprecedented in its history.

Estonia recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of its accession to the EU, which followed a referendum on the question in September 2003 where a little over two thirds of voters supported joining.

Since then, challenges facing the EU and Estonia have included economic upheaval, migration crises, a resurgent Russia, evidenced by the annexation of the Crimea region and ongoing insurgent fighting in eastern Ukraine, plus of course Brexit.

Unlike at the March general election, all the several thousand EU citizens resident in Estonia can vote in the European election on May 26, making it even more vital that potential voters be informed about what is at stake, and what the various candidates and parties are offering.

With that in mind, we have assembled several key candidates for an exciting and stimulating panel discussion, ahead of election day. Three of them are sitting MEPs who have already spent time in Brussels and other key EU hubs, seeking re-election; the others are all candidates also in the running for one of the six seats Estonia has in the 751-seat EU parliament.

Most of the major issues facing the union, Estonia, society and voters will be covered during the hour we have together. The panel consists of:

Lauri Hussar (Estonia 200)

Erik Orgu (Independent)

Urmas Paet MEP (Reform)

Anti Poolamets (EKRE)

Indrek Tarand MEP (SDE)

Riho Terras (Isamaa)

Yana Toom MEP (Centre)

The panel discussion takes place at the ERR News House, on Wednesday, 15 March at 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., moderated by Andrew Whyte of ERR News, and will be live-streamed on the ERR News home page on the day, as well as being available for viewing afterwards.

A limited number of audience places is available for those interested in attending the debate in person, on the day. Email news@err.ee if you are interested.