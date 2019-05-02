Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station

An exhibition titled "Time Travelling. Life in Soviet Estonia" is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the waiting hall inside Tallinn's Baltic Station. A three-room apartment was built specifically for the exhibition, where visitors can dive into the Soviet atmosphere by trying common Soviet foods and drinks, watching vintage television, and listening to old vinyl records selected by the government archives.

Tarmo Männard, one of the curators, notes that the exhibition will likely stir up nostalgic feelings in people who lived in Soviet times, while it also shows younger generations the life that their relatives experienced. Inside the authentic apartment, visitors can find an old Olympia TV set, as well as a vintage dial phone, all while listening to music produced during Soviet times.

The exhibition also includes an old soda machine, a common sight on Soviet streets, as well as a yellow barrel full of kvass, a traditional Slavic and Baltic fermented drink made from rye bread. Alongside the apartment, there is also a small replica of a typical Soviet classroom and a display of vintage bicycles.

Organizer Tanel Soosaar notes that the exhibition is also a show of respect to people who despite limited possibilities and a shortage of goods still showed unprecedented resourcefulness by making all things necessary from scratch. "Actually, one of the rarest pieces of our exhibition was made this way - a car named 'Domovoi'. My uncle Uno assembled it in his own garden in Türi, because he knew that the only way to get a car was to build it himself," says Soosaar.

The exhibition opened on May 1 and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 31.