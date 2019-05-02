ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
Open gallery
43 photos
Author: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
Culture

An exhibition titled "Time Travelling. Life in Soviet Estonia" is now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the waiting hall inside Tallinn's Baltic Station. A three-room apartment was built specifically for the exhibition, where visitors can dive into the Soviet atmosphere by trying common Soviet foods and drinks, watching vintage television, and listening to old vinyl records selected by the government archives.

Tarmo Männard, one of the curators, notes that the exhibition will likely stir up nostalgic feelings in people who lived in Soviet times, while it also shows younger generations the life that their relatives experienced. Inside the authentic apartment, visitors can find an old Olympia TV set, as well as a vintage dial phone, all while listening to music produced during Soviet times.

The exhibition also includes an old soda machine, a common sight on Soviet streets, as well as a yellow barrel full of kvass, a traditional Slavic and Baltic fermented drink made from rye bread. Alongside the apartment, there is also a small replica of a typical Soviet classroom and a display of vintage bicycles.

Organizer Tanel Soosaar notes that the exhibition is also a show of respect to people who despite limited possibilities and a shortage of goods still showed unprecedented resourcefulness by making all things necessary from scratch. "Actually, one of the rarest pieces of our exhibition was made this way - a car named 'Domovoi'. My uncle Uno assembled it in his own garden in Türi, because he knew that the only way to get a car was to build it himself," says Soosaar.

The exhibition opened on May 1 and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 31.

Editor: Ksenia Fadina, Dario Cavegn

tallinnbaltic stationestonian ssrsoviet era


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
12:21

Thursday Riigikogu sitting lasts five minutes

11:53

Gallery: Cleric, writer Vello Salo's funeral held in Tallinn

10:58

Ratas appoints Mart Helme first substitute in absence of prime minister

10:21

Gallery: New government convenes at Stenbock House for first meeting

09:02

Party ratings: Centre falling behind Reform, approaching EKRE in popularity

01.05

Ministry: Kuusik not to receive compensation for leaving office

01.05

Officials salaries grow by 10.7 percent, top 3 earners make more than PM

01.05

English-language ERR News panel discussion to herald European elections

Opinion
16:59

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

16:31

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

16:12

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

15:49

Klassikaraadio to broadcast eight concerts during World Music Days

15:13

Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station

Business
25.04

Government increases Rail Baltic Estonia share capital by €650,000

25.04

First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

24.04

Pskov Oblast wants three-day visa freedom for Estonian, Latvian residents

23.04

Bank of Estonia: Labour market expected to cool this year

23.04

2,900 homes in Kärdla left without power due to line failure

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:49

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

17:44

Kaupo Meiel: Nothing good left, everything is terrible!

16:59

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

16:31

Local government in Narva to lay off 60 employees

16:12

Kuusik replacement should be woman, says Estonia 200 candidate

15:49

Klassikaraadio to broadcast eight concerts during World Music Days

15:13

Gallery: New exhibition about Soviet past opens at Baltic Station

15:07

Kuusik saga unconstitutional witch hunt, says EKRE chief Mart Helme

14:20

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

13:26

Minister Aab to pay back €27,000 in severance received last year

12:21

Thursday Riigikogu sitting lasts five minutes

12:09

Estonia received more than €10 billion in EU investment over past 15 years

11:53

Gallery: Cleric, writer Vello Salo's funeral held in Tallinn

11:20

Opinion: Who and with whom — How Estonia's EU story began

10:58

Ratas appoints Mart Helme first substitute in absence of prime minister

10:21

Gallery: New government convenes at Stenbock House for first meeting

09:25

Ratas: Estonia remaining pro-European, new government backing EU

09:02

Party ratings: Centre falling behind Reform, approaching EKRE in popularity

01.05

15 years in European Union Estonia's most successful, says prime minister

01.05

Ministry: Kuusik not to receive compensation for leaving office

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: