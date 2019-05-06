Despite criticism, MPs not eager to lose car lease benefit

While the payment of car leases from MPs' expense allowances has attracted significant public criticism, parliamentary parties aren't moving to ban the practice. Rather, they support allowing for it to continue, as they claim it benefits those MPs who live farther away.

According to Kadri Simson, chairwoman of the Centre Party parliamentary group, banning the payment of car leases from MPs' expense allowances would essentially punish those MPs elected from farther away, writes daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL, link in Estonian).

Isamaa and Reform's parliamentary group chairs agree with her. The only parliamentary party willing to ban the payment of car leases from MPs' expense allowances is the coalition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

The previous Riigikogu introduced a €450 monthly cap on car lease payments to be covered from expense allowances, as MPs had begun leasing very expensive vehicles.