Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly Russian plane crash

Estonian leaders offered condolences on Monday morning following the deadly crash of Aeroflot Flight 1492 during an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport on Sunday evening.

"Saddened to hear about the airplane crash at Šeremetjevo Airport," President Kersti Kaljulaid wrote on Twitter. "My heartfelt condolences to the families of all who were affected."

"Devastating news about the plane fire from #Sheremetyevo Airport in #Moscow," Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) likewise tweeted. "My sincere condolences to everyone affected."

"My sincere condolences on behalf of the Estonian government and people to the families and loved ones of the victims of this terrible tragedy," Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) wrote in a letter to his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov according to a ministry press release. "I wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

According to initial information, at least 41 of the 78 passengers and crew on board were killed on Sunday when the Sukhoi Superjet 100 serving Aeroflot Flight 1492 bound for Murmansk caught fire after attempting an emergency landing.