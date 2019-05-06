Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor

The body of a middle-aged man, identified later as a 50-year-old Finnish national, was found in the vicinity of Tallinn harbor Monday morning.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) was notified about the discovery of the body, found at 6:30 a.m., close to the harbor's D Terminal, BNS reports, and the nationality and age of the deceased was later established and reported.

The body bore no visible signs of violent attack upon the initial inspection, it is reported.