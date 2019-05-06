ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
Estonian police car. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian police car. Photo is illustrative. Source: PPA
The body of a middle-aged man, identified later as a 50-year-old Finnish national, was found in the vicinity of Tallinn harbor Monday morning.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) was notified about the discovery of the body, found at 6:30 a.m., close to the harbor's D Terminal, BNS reports, and the nationality and age of the deceased was later established and reported.

The body bore no visible signs of violent attack upon the initial inspection, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

03.05

Justice chancellor agrees Kallo should be stripped of immunity

