President Kaljulaid visiting Spring Storm exercise

President Kersti Kaljulaid is visiting Spring Storm, Estonia's annual large-scale military exercise, on Tuesday in order to get an overview of progress on the exercise as well as to meet with members of the defense forces taking part in it.

Spring Storm is an annual military exercise organized by the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) which began on April 29. Over 9,000 military personnel from more than a dozen NATO and partner countries are taking part this year.

Security Policy Adviser to the President Peeter Kuimet described Spring Storm as the culmination of the EDF's annual training cycle, BNS reports.

"The visit to the exercise enables the president as the supreme commander of national defense to get an overview of what our headquarters and units are capable of, as well as to express her appreciation for the Estonian and allied defense personnel taking part in the exercise," Kuimet was quoted by spokespeople as saying.

The president will visit the exercise's command headquarters at Tapa, to the southeast of Tallinn, as well as units of the 1st and 2nd Infantry Brigades, plus allied soldiers active in Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru Counties.

The bulk of Spring Storm's land exercises are taking place in these two counties, although some maneuvers are to be carried out in Harju and Jõgeva Counties as well.

The president is being accompanied on the trip by EDF Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm.

In late March, President Kaljulaid took part in the EDF's annual 30 kilometer load carry, a hike which she completed in four hours and 19 minutes while carrying a 15-kilogram backpack.