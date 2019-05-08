ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Research: EU Single Market membership boosts per capita income €445 a year

Economy
ERR News
Eurod
Source: AFP / Scanpix
Economy

Membership of the European Union's single market boosts per capita income in Estonia by €445 per year, according to findings.

The research, cited by ERR's online Estonian news, has been conducted by Bertelsmann Stiftung, the German mass media company, and notes that along with the four freedoms – concerning the movement of people, goods, services and capital – membership of the world's largest economic area puts on average €445 into the pocket of every Estonian citizen per annum.

This, however, is little over half the overall EU average of €840, the research finds.

As a ''periphery'' country, Estonia's figure is fairly par for the course. For instance the southernmost region of Spain, Andalucía, receives even less financial benefit via per capita income per year, at €380, as a result of single market membership. For some regions of Bulgaria, the figure is below €200 per capita, per year.

Conversely, some core regions (Estonia is treated as one region, but other, larger countries are subdivided into regions, of which there are 250 across the union) receive a much larger boost, in excess of €2,000 per capita, per annum. This includes the major financial sectors Zürich and London, as well as southern and eastern Ireland.

The reason given for this disparity is due in part to a competitiveness lag. Smaller countries with strong exports have also seen larger benefits to domestic pocket books, the report says.

The European Parliamentary elections are on May 26.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

estonian economyestonia in the eueu single market


2019 European Elections
14:53

13:18

Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

12:47

Cross-border beer trade still going strong, says breweries association

12:10

Independent brewery Tanker expands production capacity, opens new plant

11:17

New Eckerö Line ferry to add substantially to Tallinn city traffic

17:18

Isamaa choosing leader, governing board, Saturday

16:06

85 Polling stations to be set up in Tallinn for EU elections

14:53

13:18

Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

12:47

Cross-border beer trade still going strong, says breweries association

12:10

Independent brewery Tanker expands production capacity, opens new plant

11:17

New Eckerö Line ferry to add substantially to Tallinn city traffic

10:43

Party of former minister Kristina Ojuland seeking merger with EKRE

09:36

Gallery: President Kaljulaid visits Spring Storm exercise Updated

09:18

Consumer prices increase by 1.3 percent in April

08:36

European Commission raises 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.8 percent

07.05

Gallery: Polish armed forces head hints at Baltic States air defense system

07.05

No comment on Kaljulaid-Putin meet from Lithuanian president

07.05

Valdo Randpere named Reform representative to Public Broadcasting Council

07.05

Outgoing Bank of Estonia governor: Bank had a good year

07.05

Balticconnector gas interconnection to be completed by beginning of 2020

07.05

Reinsalu: Coalition has not agreed on taking border treaty to Riigikogu

07.05

Kallas: ALDE, En Marche uniting would increase liberals' influence

07.05

Domestic electricity production facing paradigm shift

07.05

March accommodated tourist numbers down 3 percent on year

