The 2019 Lennart Meri Conference will focus on foreign and security policy and the choices they imply for governments and policymakers in the current environment. The conference, titled "One past, Many Futures," is taking place from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19. ERR News will provide a livestream of the public panels of the conference.

This weekend's conference is celebrating a jubilee, though not its own: President Lennart Meri would have turned 90 this year. For the organizers of the conference, the International Centre for Defence and Security (ICDS) in Tallinn, it is only logical to connect the conference's main theme to the late president's life and work a bit more directly this time.

"Europe has one past, but an infinite number of futures," as President Meri was wont to say. As the conference's organizers write, "The recent past has undoubtedly been tumultuous, and the immediate future looks set to follow a similar pattern. But nothing is pre-destined: we must do all we can to shape these many futures into a positive common past."

In this same spirit, the conference's panels are discussing foreign and security policy issues against the backdrop of the current challenges facing democratic and liberal values, and also international law.

ERR News will stream the conference's public panels live, carrying the ICDS' own broadcast.

